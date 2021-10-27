Rano commissions TAJBank business office, lauds banks’ expansion drive





A leading oil and gas top player and Chairman of A. A Rano Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, has commissioned TAJBank’s Business Office in Abuja.

He also lauded the bank’s board and management on the expansion drive the lender has prioritized in its efforts to take financial services to millions of Nigerians over the past two years.



The oil marketing chief, who is popularly known by his business name as ‘A.A. Rano’, noted that TAJBank had, within the last two years of its debut in non-interest banking sub-sector, redefined the concept of interest-free financial services through its innovative grassroots-oriented products and services.



He said: “Today’s commissioning of your bank’s business office in Abuja is a clear demonstration of your commitment to getting banking services closer and closer to the people in the grassroots. We have been monitoring your efforts to solve the challenges of small and medium enterprises and high cost of banking among ordinary Nigerians over the past months and we are proud of your determination to end the pains of this hitherto underserved Nigerians in your areas of operations.

“So, my commissioning of this Business Office today is a demonstration of our belief in your business philosophy and readiness to partner TAJBank in its efforts to provide interest-free banking services to us in the downstream sector and we hope to tell more of our business colleagues in the oil marketing sector what TAJBank is offering that other banks are not offering – superior service delivery”, the oil marketer added.

In his remarks at the event, TAJBank’s Chairman and foremost financial expert, Alhaji Tanko Isiaku Gwamna, said the opening of the business office was aimed at ensuring that the bank’s customers and potential depositors can easily access all forms of interest-free banking services from TAJBank.

