Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnappings – Buhari



President Muhammad Buhari Monday warned against payments of ransom to kidnapers to free victims, saying it would continue to prosper kidnappings in the country.

The president said this in a a statement in Abuja to celebrate the release of abducted Zamfara female students.



“Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping,” he warned, while urging the police and the military to go after kidnappers and bring them to justice.

The president expressed “overwhelming joy” over release of the abducted female students.



Reacting to the development, the President said: “I join the families and people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.”

The president said he was excited that their ordeal came to a happy end without any incident, adding that “being held in captivity is an agonizing experience not only for the victims, but also their families and all of us.”

He called for greater vigilance by the people so that human intelligence could be collected early enough to nip the bandits’ plans in the bud.

Related

No tags for this post.