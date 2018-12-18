Rape allegation: Our son ‘ll be vindicated, says Ayade’s aide family

The family of the Special Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Biodiversity, Mr. Edet Okon Asim, has expressed confidence that their son will be vindicated over allegation of raping a 16 years old girl in Calabar.

In a statement made available to Blueprint by Elder (Mrs.) Margaret E. Asim, the family said it was unfortunate that the issue has become a media feast, where the accused has been declared guilty even before being heard.

It read in part: “While we consider it premature to toe the line of our father’s traducers in whipping media sentiments just in order to nail him at all costs, we deem it expedient to observe that even before Ntufam Edet Asim had the opportunity to state his own side of the story, his traducers who have constituted themselves into his accusers, investigators, prosecutors and judges, all at the same time, have already passed a verdict of “guilty as charged” on Ntufam Asim, and accordingly sentenced him to an indefinite detention term in police custody without bail, contrary to the provisions of our courts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, and the interest of justice, we state without equivocation that our husband and father has no immoral affiliation of whatever nature and kind with Miss (names withheld), nor with her mother, Mrs. Stella Noah, as widely promoted in the media.”

According to her, “it will be foolhardy for the promoters of this strange allegations to, by these allegations, seek to tear apart the fabrics of what held us together as one.

“Feeding half-truths to the world as the promoters of these devious campaign are currently doing all in a bid to continue to earn the patronage of international humanitarian foundations and donors, will be counterproductive and work grave injustice to the hard-earned reputation of otherwise prominent citizens of Cross River State and Nigeria at large who may be completely innocent of crimes alleged against them.

“It suffices to mention in passing that right from the onset, Miriam’s mother has maintained a disposition of shock , bewilderment and utter embarrassment at her daughter’s twist in tongue from her former narrative that one Mr. Anthony Udofia was responsible for the violations on her and her subsequent pregnancies, to the new and ‘strange” narrative that it is.”

The family further alleged that the victim has been shielded from members of the public and totally isolated from her parent and siblings, “and taken to an unknown destination where she is being tutored and brainwashed on what to say by Barr. James Ibor and his cohorts in the pretext that they are protecting her interest over and above other considerations.”

She further alleged that while “Barr. Ibor is neck-deep in conducting the media trial of our father on both the pages and spaces of the print and electronic media, he has at the same time concluded plans to transfer Miss Miriam Noah to one Miss Florence in ‘Lagos for adoption, without her family’s consent.

“This and many other facts, the public may never get to know, because Barr. Ibor will want them to know only the skewed facts which promote his inordinate agenda to mow down the reputation of those he has a score to settle with over primordial issues.”

