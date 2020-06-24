Rape like pandemic, one case too many





It is already assuming the dimension of a pandemic. CHUKS NWEZE writes on how the incidences of rape have in the recent past taken a toll on women and children.

Rape is an odious, social malady condemned all over the world. Having carnal knowledge of a woman or man in many cases without consent has a traumatic effect on the victim and leaves the rapist in perpetual agony of sin, knowing that rape is an offence condemned by every society since the world began.



From Biblical history

The first rape case as recorded in the Holy Scripture was between King David’s son, Ammon and his daughter, Kamar. Because it is an evil act, Ammon’s half brother, Absalom, Kamar’s brother stalked him and killed him because David, the king did not handle the case to his satisfaction by giving Ammon the necessary punishment. Since then, there has been cases of rape which when caught, the rapists always claim that they were induced by Satan, the devil, to commit the sin.

Ever since the days of Ammon up till the present time, rape has become a common phenomenon in spite of the punishment that such social crime attracts such as years of imprisonment and in some instances death sentence. However, despite the daunting punishment rapists get as well as the social stigma that goes with such crime, rape is still going unabated everyday and everywhere in the world.



Covid-19 as triggerI

n Nigeria, the phenomenon had been going on but since the outbreak of the Corona virus disease, the reported cases seemed to have escalated probably due to the lockdown as many do not go out for businesses any longer, especially now that schools are closed due to the pandemic. According to police statistics, in the last three months, there has been reports of many rape cases. These are beside the unreported ones because many shy away from reporting rape cases because of the social stigma attached to it.Before now in Nigeria, there had been rape cases, sometimes, a lady, girl or woman is gang-raped by as many as four men and at times more. The odious aspect of rape is that sometimes the rapist ends up killing his victim thereby progressing further down in errors.

Sometimes ago in Opi Nsukka local government area of Enugu state came under a notorious limelight when some young men from Ogbozara, Opi embarked on raping old women in their sleep. According to reports, some of the victims were widows. The detestable act elicited a lot of outcry that the cases were brought before the state House of Assembly.

Recent cases

The most recent rape case that raised uproar in Nigeria and beyond is that of a female student of the University of Benin, Edo State, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. Miss Omozuwa was reported to be studying at a place she considered a holy and sacred place, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) at Ekopba Hill. Her rapists took turns in raping her and left the 22-year old Microbiology student in a pool of her own blood as a result of which she died subsequently from the pains and agony.

As if that was not enough, Barakat Bello, another young lady, was attacked, raped and killed in her house in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Those were not the first cases of reported rape because in July, 2019, there was a celebrated rape case involving a pastor of one of the pentecostal churches in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The alleged rapist, Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, was accused by the wife of a musician, Timi Dakolo, Mrs. Busola Dakoko said that she was raped about 20 years ago. Some people discontented the case because it was seen as a vindictive move to tarnish the pastor’s image having not reported the case for many years.



However, one of the cases that seemed to have opened a floodgate of the menace in Nigeria involves the raping and killing of a promising young but beautiful lady, Cynthia Osokogu, the daughter of retired Major General, Frank Osokogu in Lagos. Two men, Okwumi Echezona Nwabufo and Ezike Ilechukwu Olisaeloka lured Cynthia through Facebook to a hotel in Lagos, disposed of her belongings and subsequently strangled her. Thus, the 24-year old Cynthia was cut in her prime in 2012.

One wonders why rape ison the increase. Could it be that women are becoming beautiful more than before or men have taken leave of their senses and become beastly such that taking to raping, maiming and killing victims is now an attraction? Of concern is that rapists are not even afraid of sexually- transmitted diseases in their frenzy to commit the act.



Investigation shows that rape has no boundary as it happens among friends, sisters and brothers, fathers and daughters, uncles, etc. There are appalling unconfirmed reports of some law enforcement agents equally involved in raping female suspects out of sheer intimidation and brutality.



It has always been reported that Fulani herdsmen accost women in the bush and rape them and sometimes murder them as it happened at Nchatancha Nike, Enugu last year as a widow that went to her farm was raped and killed by the sex-starved Fulani herdsmen in her farm.

People are always quick to condemn rape whenever it occurs. And to show how touching the rape cases have effect on Nigeria, many human rights organisations embarked on demonstrations in condemnation of the recent cases. The demonstrators often wear black outfits to portray their pains and match to public places with thought- provoking inscriptions on their placards often calling for a legislation and stiffer penalty for rape offenders with the hope that it would deter others from indulging in such crime against humanity.

Protests and reactions

Reacting to the several cases of rape and child sexual molestation, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, South East Zone called for severe punishment against the rapists saying, “It is alarming enough the rate at which rape has become the order of the day despite many outcries. But the rape of babies is totally horrible and inexcusable.”

The statement signed by Mrs Ngozi Mba, NAWOJ South- east chairperson calls for the literal interpretation of the Biblical injunction that says ‘if the hand makes you to sin cut it off’ to be applied to perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“These men should be castrated as a deterrent to others. They cannot claim that these babies dress to attract them or had played with their emotions. There is simply no excuse for their premeditated act.



“The legislators should enact a law that would deal decisively with rape offenders, no matter the gender and the sooner the better because the increase in the cases of rape is astranomical even with the outrage expressed by Nigerians.

“Mother’s should be extra vigilant with their children. Despite the economic situation that has forced everyone to work, they should remember that it is a responsibility they cannot afford to neglect. It is said that when you bring up the child in the right way when they grow up they will not depart from it.”



Rapists need spiritual cleansing

Going by the angst of NAWOJ and other outcry in the country over the rising cases of rape in Nigeria, it is clear that rape is condemnable and ought to attract a stiff penalty but experience has shown that laws and punishments do not hinder or extenuate crimes rather they seem to highlight crimes.For example, not too long ago in Nigeria, armed robbery attracted firing squad but even at the venue of firing squad, people indulge in car snatching and pickpockets; so the only solution, according to religious analysts, is for the perpetrators to turn to God. A clergy, Rev Joshua Ada said, “As the Bible admonished, men should repent and believe the gospel of Jesus the Christ. When this is done, men will be filled with the Holy Spirit rather than indulge in sin or crime.”