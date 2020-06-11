Rape: TAA demands justice for Barakat

A religious organisation, The Achiever Ambassadors (TAA), has condemned and demanded justice for the sexual assault meted out on Barakat and mutilation of her body after the inhumane act.

In a statement by TAA national coordinator, Nurudeen Akinloye, the organisation called for capital punishment of the offender(s).

“As an Islamic organisation in the know of the prestige and honour gifted to the woman by Islam, we hereby condemn the inhumane act and demand that the perpetrators of such act are brought to book.

There is no gainsaying that Islam regards women as pearls and elevates them. This fact is a mantra that we behold as an organisation and as thus, call on all parties involved in the investigation- the Nigerian Police Force among others to expedite action.

“In furtherance, we hereby request that, should the perpetrators be caught, the Hadd (punishment) stipulated by Islam should be carried out on the perpetrators.

“Reports said she was macheted after rape, and, this is classified as “Mihrab” in the Shariah and the punishment is “crucifixion, or killing, or cutting of the perpetrator’s limbs from the opposite sides or exiled from the land” as enshrined in Suratul Ma’idah, Q 5 vs 33,” the organisation said.

The group prayed that Allah eases the investigation, grants her family the fortitude to bear the loss and expose all perpetrators of acts akin to this.

Barakat Bello was an 18-year- old girl who was said to have been assaulted at her residence at Akinyele local government area of Oyo state.

According to information, she was a student of Laboratory Technology at the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Moore Plantation, Apata, Ibadan.

