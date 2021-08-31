Rapper Noel Empraw supports community basketball

Abuja based rapper Noel Empraw has recently concluded an empowerment programme aimed at helping youngsters build capacity in sport, particularly basketball.

The initiative which was held in Abuja and hosted under the auspices of Noel Basketball Academy featured a 2-weeks intensive training in basic basketball and a month long advance training programme alongside Civic education, mental fitness, physical education, first aid and professional mentorship.

Speaking at the end of the programme, Noel said the programme was targeted at youngsters who are on summer break from school and engaging them to acquire additional skills outside the classroom and furthermore help them build a foundation for a career in the game of basketball whether in college or on the national level.

“Aside music, I have been following the development of the game of basketball in Nigeria with passion, there is need to encourage grassroot development properly, that way we can make good impression at the international level, I’m not just a lover of the game but a player and trainer as well, I will like to urge the organised bodies to support kids with talents to reach global prominence with the game of basketball” he noted.

Speaking to a few participants, Temidayo, Eyinoju, Daniel, Nifemi and Benedict noted that while most of them were new to the game of basketball, they have learnt alot and improved on their shooting skills, dribbling and ball handling, some participants also expressed the desire to pickup a career in the game as they pursue their studies going forward.

