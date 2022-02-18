Rare Feat! Nigerian appointed first lecturer to teach Igbo language at University of Oxford

A Nigerian and erudite scholar Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha has been appointed first ever lecturer to teach Igbo language at the prestigious University of Oxford.

While announcing this via his Twitter account on social media, Umeonyirioha said already first lecture has been scheduled for Thursday February 24, 2022.

He wrote, “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford. Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made. I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.

“First class starts next week Thursday, 3-4pm, on 12 Woodstock Road.”