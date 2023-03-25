Rare feat! Ogwashi-Uku traditional ruler bags doctorate degree

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area in Delta State, HRM Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, who on Friday in Paris, France, was formally presented his Doctoral degree certificate.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom was awarded his Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) by the prestigious Paris School of Business upon successful completion of his research and thesis. The area of focus for the research was small and micro business financing.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku is apparently following in the footsteps of his father, late Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM OBI Professor Chukuka Aninshi Okonjo II who got his doctorate degree in Economics and Mathematics.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku is the brother to Ngozi Okonjo Iweala the former two time Finance Minister, World Bank Managing Director and current WTO Director General.

Elated members of the Ogwashi-Uku community, officials of the Delta state Government and well wishers in messages seen by our correspondent, sent in their congratulations for the remarkable achievement.

By this, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku joins a small elite club of Traditional Rulers who have achieved such educational success while in office.

