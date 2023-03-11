Rashford, Ten Hag scoop Premier League February awards

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag have won the Premier League Player and Manager of the Month awards for February.

The England forward won the award for the second consecutive month from the six-man shortlist and was also handed the honours in September.

The 25-year-old scored five goals in just four league fixtures across the month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils boss was rewarded after United went unbeaten in the division in February.

The Dutch 53-year-old beat two other contenders for the prize – Fulham’s Marco Silva and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte.

Rashford was part of Ten Hag’s side which beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

He also inspired the Red Devils comeback in their Europa League play-off at the Nou Camp, before United knocked out Barcelona at Old Trafford to reach the last-16.

During the period, the Old Trafford outfit defeated Crystal Palace, claimed a point against Leeds United before beating them at Elland Road and brushed aside Leicester City.

