RATTAWU tasks FG on disabled persons, donates automated wheelchair

National President of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) Comrade Kabir Garba Tsanni has appealed the federal government and well-meaning Nigerians to show compassion to persons with disabilities in the country.

Comrade Tsanni made the call when RATTAWU paid a humanitarian visit to Cyprian Ekwensi Department of Arts and Culture, and donated an automated modern wheelchair to Mr Joe Ofumadu, to ease his movement.

He said: “On behalf of the Central Working Committee (CWC), National Executive Council (NEC) and indeed the teeming member of of the Union, it is my pleasure to present to you this automated modern wheel-chair I order to ease you basic movement. The decision of the Union to do this is predicated on commitment and dedication to the service if mankind through union.

“Your present condition is just one of those challenges in life, but be assured that as veteran, the union will continue to tap from your reservoir of knowledge and wealth of experience. As a two term Chairman, you made sure welfare and wellbeing of members was a priority. The union is only reciprocating what you believe in and indeed practiced.”

In his response, Mr Ofumadu expressed his gratitude to the union for providing him the mobile wheelchair.

Mr Joe Ofumadu, a deputy director and head of museum of the parastatal recalled the event leading to his present state.

Ofumadu said: “I was born a normal child but later on I had a childhood accident by age three months and 11 days that left me like this. So practically, I have lived like this all my life. Initially after the accident, some remedial processes were made, and I was able to move around basically unassisted, but of course it shows that I had a challenge. Sometime after the lockdown in 2020, because of lack of movement, I lost a lot of mobility in my lower limb, which makes it very difficult for me now to put one leg in front of the other. . I was 50 last year, so I guess I have been in this condition all my life.

“This automated wheelchair is indeed a blessing. It will really make my movement easy and faster. I really appreciate RATTAWU for the kind gesture.”