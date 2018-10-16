Razak best hand to change Kwara’s dynastic rule – Akanbi

All Progressives Congress chieftain in Kwara, Ahmed Akanbi has described the party’s governorship candidate, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak as the best bet for the liberation of the people of the state from political domination by PDP’s dynastic rule.

The APC stalwart, who stated this yesterday, said all hands must be on deck, irrespective of partisan affiliation, to rally round and ensure the success of Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak in the forthcoming 20109 general elections.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of APC supporters protesting the continued refusal of defeated aspirant and former UNILORIN VC, Prof. Oba Abdurraheem, to accept the verdict of the primaries won by Abdulrazak, Akanbi maintained that ‘‘the professor cannot muster the mass appeal, political credentials and proven business acumen of the governorship candidate.’’ It will be recalled that, following the successful emergence of Abdurrahman Abdulrazak as APC governorship candidate in Kwara state and his endorsement by the party’s NWC, all the defeated aspirants had accepted the verdict and resolved to support his candidature except the professor who has been the subject of mounting criticism and pressure from party stalwarts for persisting in challenging the outcome.

Akanbi, who urged the enraged protesters to remain law abiding urged the major stakeholders of the party in the state to realize the implications of Professor Oba’s uncooperative posture on the outcome of the primaries considering the fact that at his age and status in the [party he should be the first to endorse the victory of Abdurrahman Abdulrazak “who is akin to his grandson.’’ The stakeholder highlighted the outstanding qualifications of Abdulrazak as a long-standing political role model of the youths of the state and leading facilitator of the APC’s rapid expansion and acceptance throughout Kwara state stemming from his accomplishments in the oil business and other resourceful endeavours that endeared him to the people of the state, especially youth and women.

“With or without the 75 year old former vice chancellor who is already in retirement, the future of Kwara state will be brighter after the success of Abdurrahman Abdulrazak in the 2019 governorship election which will mark the much desired transformation and liberation of the people of Kwara state from recycling of PDP dynasty and perpetual domination,” Akanbi stated.

