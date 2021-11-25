RCCG hosts healing, miracle service

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Jesus House, Abuja, is set to host a healing and miracle service on Sunday.

Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Pat Akem-Vingir, said the service will have as guest minister, Rev. Joe Olaiya, anointed voices and other anointed ministers of God.

“The service, which is expected to begin at 8am, will hold at RCCG Jesus House, Abuja, Plot 54, Off Oladipo Diya Road, behind Oando Filling Station, opposite Prince and Princes Estate, Durumi, Abuja.

“Bus pickups will be available at Gwagwalada and Mararaba for brethren that are in those locations,” he said.

Akem-Vingir stated that as the year comes to an end, Nigerians needed to step up their prayer in spite of the various challenges that abound.

He said: “We will surmount these challenges soon and come out of it stronger and better because God has a purpose for us and that is why he is healing Nigerians and saving their souls.

“The Lord first does healing spiritually by saving souls and the reason for this gathering is for the Lord to stretch out his hand to his people.

“When the Lord blesses Nigerians, Nigeria as a nation is blessed too. It will be a glorious time as God saves, heals, and manifests His signs and wonders.”

