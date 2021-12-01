R&D, key to national development – DG NOTAP

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) Dr. Mohammed DanAzimi Ibrahim has called on Research Institutes and the educational sector to focus more on Research and Development (R&D), thereby shift away from the over-dependency of foreign technology.

The Director-General, stated this when a delegation from the Federal Polytechnic Bida headed by the Rector Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi paid a working visit to NOTAP in Abuja, on Thursday.

“Presently, the economy is based on knowledge and not resources and our Research and Development (R&D) establishments in the Universities, Polytechnics, Research Establishments are expected to carryout R&D that could produce technologies to remove our over independence on foreign technology, so unless we begin to convert our knowledge into products and services, we may not see R&D translating economic value for the system by using our researchers and come out with technologies that will help to develop our raw materials from one level to another.

Earlier, the Rector Federal Polytechnic Bida Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi disclosed to the DG NOTAP that his organization would like to partner with NOTAP and other stakeholders to develop the economy of Nigeria.