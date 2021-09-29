Re: 2023, Osibanjo-Zulum ticket

This is a response to the mischievous interview published by the Daily Post on Friday, which was credited to one Dr Garus Gololo. This brings the camp of Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo to our feet and compels us to officially clear the air on this purported interview lest the general public confuses the pseudonym Garus Gololo as the reputable Hon. Mohammed Garba Gololo.

Dr. Garus Gololo was quoted by the Daily Post to have said “APC should field Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state for an overwhelming victory in the 2023 presidential election”. In the interview, he uttered many unprintable statements on some of the party’s critical stakeholders like our National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, and the incumbent Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

For the avoidance of doubt, Gololo is a name of a particular village in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi state, which is used by many aboriginals as their last names as it’s a common practice in Northern Nigeria. Therefore, anybody can pick the surname Gololo, but to the best of our knowledge, there is no APC chieftain with such a name in our blessed constituency. We suspect, it’s done with the intention of soiling the courteous relationship between our boss and the APC hierarchy.

Our Boss, Honorable Muhammad Garba Gololo, who was a representative of Gamawa Federal Constituency 2015-2019 in the green chamber, and a stakeholder in his own right and a loyal member of the APC, has nothing to do with that malicious interview.

It’s pertinent to remind the public that the relationship between Muhammad Gololo, Professor Osibanjo, Tinubu, Governor Zulum, Mr. Synergy, Boss Gida Mustapha and Governor Akeredolu is cordial and intact. In fact, no amount of blackmail would jeopardise the long-standing friendship that was built on trust and disposition.

Indisputably, Honourable Gololo is a firm believer in destiny. Beyond a shadow of doubt, only God, the creator of the universe, gives power to whom he so wishes at his appointed time, regardless of tribe, religious or political inclination. Besides, health and life are prerogatives of God, none of us has the guarantee of reaching tomorrow talkless of 2023 that’s far ahead.

Notwithstanding, Garba Gololo as a devoted APC member is opposed to anything that is contrary to the provisions of our great party’s constitution, which has yet to zone its presidential candidate to any region. However, let’s make it clear that our camp will not allow any deliberate or coincidental attempt to set up our principal against the party he laboured for right from its founding days all through the thick and thin that brought it to power.

We hope the general public will accept this as a disclaimer from the political camp of Mohammed Garba Gololo, which categorically disassociates our principal from the said interview.

Tajjudeen Ahmed Tijjani

for Gololo Mobilization Team