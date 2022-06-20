Re: Bauchi PDP: Journey to dead ends

The ghost writer of the piece which was published in the Blueprint newspaper, Aliyu Zakari, is wrong to have claimed that the governorship aspirant who lost in just concluded primaries by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi state, Farouk Mustspha, was rejected by his people. For avoidance of doubt, he is the most beloved and trusted politician in Katagum zone who has sacrificed a lot for his people. The choice belongs to the people of Bauchi state alone and not to a few hungry delegates that decided to sell their freedom/ franchise.

The people of Katagum zone have since spoken – a victory for the people. Without the support and love of his people, Hon Farouk Mustapha couldn’t have caught up with his popularity.

He is humbled by the trust and confidence the masses have placed in him. In the last few days, we have noticed that social media and the general public have raised numerous talks and opinion regarding the choice of a running mate by Governor Bala Muhammed. We are equally very grateful for that, and would also thank everyone and especially the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the extraordinary wishes, support, invitations and fervent prayers that have been extended to our own- in the person of Hon Farouk. It’s a shining example of the genuine warmth and affection that citizens feel towards him.

Let me make this very clear to everyone, if Farouk decides to join PDP and work with Bala Muhammed, it is not a matter of work of a stranger or a strange relationship. Farouk had openly worked for the victory of Bala Muhammed in the 2019 general elections when he was in NNPP, especially when his election into the senate was manipulated by the then government of the state. All is history now! and since Bala Muhammed took office, I believe they’ve met or spoken at least a dozen times. They may be leaders of different political traditions, but on a whole host of issues, they see eye to eye without any political acrimony.

The relationship between Hon Farouk Mustapha, his brother Hon Auwal Jatau and his elder sister Professor Gambo Laraba, also his elder brother Alhaji Aminu Ahmed Yapeco, of course his classmate Maula Adamu Aliyu and Hon Nuhu Zaki, among other politicians, is one that’s not just based on warm sentiment or common political history, although those things exist. It’s built on shared ideals and values. It is a special relationship and a very essential one. I believe that it is stronger than it has ever been, and Hon Farouk is committed to making sure that it stays that way. He belongs to all manner of people and this makes him more of an understanding and influential politician, not only in Katagum zone but also the entire Bauchi state.

However, the relationship between Farouk Mustapha and the good people of Bauchi is the best in the state, and we believe we can make that relationship even stronger with deeper cooperation, mutual respect and participation than divisions, avarice to extent of abusive words or blame game.

The prime objective of Farouk’s political movement is not to have enemies but to serve the people and bring dividends of democracy to their table. I advise Zakari and or anyone with similar thoughts to also be friends with Farouk and I’m sure you will agree that he belongs to everyone irrespective of party or religious affiliation.

Above all, it is ALLAH SWT that is the giver of everything and to whom ever HE so wishes.

We absolutely believe in this.

Babangida Yunusa,

Katagum, Bauchi state

