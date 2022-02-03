Re: Gombe community accuses Rep Usman Kumo of marginalisation

I, unexpectedly, and, sadly, came across a piece published by Nigeria Newspapers Online of Sunday, January 13, 2021, where the reporters of the newspaper had an interview with one unpatriotic, ungrateful Idris Abubakar, where he ignorantly reported some fallacies on behalf of the Gona Emirate without her awareness; a plethora of naked lies against the chauvinist, caring and ingenious Akko’s representative, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, a man whose dream is to see the betterment of the Akko constituency, Gombe state and Nigeria at large.

However, it’s not a surprise given the fact that your political opponent can do whatever thing to tarnish your profile in the eyes of the public as part of building his/her own party for some selfish interests. Having said that, it’s no doubt that the fallacies told by Abubakar are sponsored by political rivals as a way of strengthening their dilapidated parties by paying the “pay me and I’ll change the truth” Abubakar. If not for this reason, a sane man could not have done that in view of the metallic small Abuja the tireless Hon. Usman Kumo has been struggling to build in his constituency over the years with equality.

The truth is that, anyone who visits Gona Emirate between 2015 to date would agree that Gona emirate has made some giant strides under the shadow of this noble representative. How Hon. Bello Kumo works is hardly found in this our selfish, marginalised world; he’s the Tafawa Balewa of the Akko constituency. Any true son of Gona is a witness to the notable developments the emirate has so far attained. They include the education sector, youth empowerment, agricultural and infrastructure development.

Abubakar stated that Bello Kumo gave out three cars, 15 motorcycles in Pindiga emirate and three cars, 10 motorcycles in Kumo emirate, whilst the Gona emirate got only one car without a single bike, which is not true. He gave two cars to the district head of Taliyawa and Bula, respectively. Also, he gave out 20 motorcycles to the Imams, Ladans and some Gona youths. He did add a huge amount of money in addition to the vehicles.

Some notable developments, in brevity, brought by Hon. Kumo worth to be mentioned are: he built a central mosque in Akko Amada, Jummu’at mosque in Tabra, Jummuat mosque in Garin Saki, Primary Health Care in Bomala, six classes in Akko Primary School, bought a market field in Kalshingi, contributed in Katam’s Jumaat mosque building, building of rooms in the Gona emirate, bought houses for some homeless, and gave Hajj seats, etc. From the above developments by this promising Rep, Hon. Kumo, the truth can be discerned that it’s only ungrateful elements of the emirate that want to unearth their jealousy to ruin his political aspiration by telling lies against him on behalf of our esteemed emirate.

Lastly, on behalf of the entire Gona emirate, I rebut the claims by our unpatriotic and ungrateful brother, Idris Abubakar, and also sending our apologies to the member representing Akko constituency, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, over what the “paid” Idris stated. We are by your side as always and are immensely grateful for what you’ve been doing towards the betterment of the Gona emirate. Till the sun stops rising, we’ll forever be appreciating your selfless leadership!

Salim Yakubu Akko,Gona Emirate, Akko local government area, Gombe state