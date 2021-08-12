Re: Looking for Senator Gumau’s whereabouts

My attention was drawn to a publication in this newspaper published on August 10, 2021 and titled “Looking for Senator Lawal Gumau’s whereabouts”.



The article is ridiculous and everyone in the Bauchi south senatorial district will sense the mischief of the writer in that piece as his allegation is baseless, unfounded and incredible.



Let me say without fear of contradiction that no current senator in Bauchi state is more visible or present than Distinguished Senator Lawal Yahya Gumau as far as constituency projects are concerned.



Ordinarily, I or any supporter of Senator Gumau would not join issues with the writer knowing fully that he is not even a citizen of Bauchi south and his insinuations are irrational but in order not to allow gullible ones and Nigerians that do not know what is happening in Bauchi state, I deem it necessary to put the records straight so that readers of the first article will differentiate between facts and lies.



I have taken the sole responsibility to write this not in response to the so-called whereabouts of the senator rather to remind the people of our constituency and intimate Nigerians of some of the senator’s stewardship by enumerating some of the beneficial projects executed by the lawmaker in just few years of his representation, particularly and especially in Magama area of Toro Local government, which the writer is searching the presence of the senator’s stewardship.



Even his questioning of the whereabouts of Gumau is tantamount to underratting his performance or a deliberate move to humiliate him and denigrate his unprecedented achievements in Bauchi south.



But it is common in Nigerian politics to have people who are good at deceit, lies and slander just for personal and selfish interests.

This one too is an intrigue aimed at smearing the senator by this mischievous questioning of his whereabouts, knowing full well that any politician who distances himself from the people from whom he got the mandate, his political popularity will fade.



Let me at this point say that, ‘the prophet of doom’ (the writer of the slanderous article) lacked any moral right to ask such a question about the presence of the senator being an indigene of Plateau state.



The best senator is so much around and in touch with his people all around. We accept constructive criticisms of our principal as no human being is perfect. Moreso, constructive criticism and opposition are essential in democracy as they bring about developments. But in the case of Mr Ukashi Rabiu, he is just resorting to falsehood and irrational criticism which are undemocratic.



However, like I promised earlier on, I will mention some of the many programmes undertaken by Senator Lawal Yahya Gumau which touched the lives of his constituents positively that will debunk and embarrass the writer.

One must appreciate the following projects executed by the senator and they are the parameters that should be used in confirming his presence in his constituency especially in the said Magama town. It is on record that the senator built one block of three classrooms at Umar Turaki School, provided street lights (solar powered) within the fore-areas of Magama.

Fantastically, a solar borehole was drilled at Unguwar Gura by the people’s senator and in the same vein, five hand-pumps taps were strategically stationed at various locations within the mega Magama, courtesy of Senator Gumau.



The senator was so passionate about his people and to demonstrate that love, he offers supports and interventions any where his attention is called. That is why when his attention was drawn that the central mosque of the area needs assistance, he swiftly renovated the dilapidated buildings of the mosque and made it standard and befitting for the muslims faithful.



My question is, can these social programmes be possible from a missing senator as alleged by Ukashi?

Senator Lawal has initiated number of social welfare programmes to ease and improve the socio- economic and religious wellbeing of his constituents. A proof of that can be testified by the distribution of cars to individuals and religious bodies. All faiths were beneficiaries of that gesture.



Recognising the importance of youth in building a meaningful society, the senator also doled out motorcycles to teeming youths of Magama for personal and commercial use.



Many of the beneficiaries have now become self- reliant. Likewise, the “missing senator Lawal” obtained 150 slots in the federal government’s social investment programme and distributed to women in the constituency, Magama inclusive.



In addition, 120 people were supported to start different occupations of their choices. This is even as he came up with a scheme to assist orphans, farmers and small businessmen under his empowerment scheme. The scheme has far much changed the lives of the beneficiaries. Importantly, those touching social programmes were extended to the people of Magama as in any other place under his representation.



It is pertinent to note that in series of elections held in the country from 1999 to date, the people of Magama have been giving massive votes to Yahya Gumau either as member House of Representatives or senator.



To be precise, he scored 85 percent of their votes in the last election against his opponents which saw him emerge as a senator. How can such person loved ardently by his constituents abandon his electorate?



It is instructive to state that, we are awake and are afraid of no one. We know that some disgruntled politicians are behind this move and slander against Senator Lawal Yahya Gumau. But such people cannot pull down the senator.

It is duty bound on myself and other right thinking people within the constituency to stand against this unwarranted move orchestrated by unscrupulous people in defence of a good representative, leader and one of the best performing senator in Nigeria.



I crave the indulgence of our esteem readers, permit me to sum it with a priceless advice.. The sponsors of this letter should copy the leadership qualities exhibited by Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau so as to attain excellence. That might give them a solid ground to thrive within the confines of democracy.

Malam Nasiru Cigari,Bauchi