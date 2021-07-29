Re: Man beats wife to death over N1,000 In Adamawa



I write in response to the story with the above title published in the Blueprint on Friday, July 23, 2021, which drew my attention because of the cold-heartedness and inhumaneness as well as altitudinous degree of forbearance shown by the perpetrator.



What happened to our humanity? Let’s look at it from a religious perspective. No religion on earth, including Christianity and Islam, which are both widely followed in Nigeria, encourages husbands to abuse their wives to the point of killing them.

God has created dignified human beings in the sense that no one is permitted to deceive another unless there are consequences. Domestic violence, on the other hand, is not limited to males or females; both genders have been victimized on numerous instances.

Perhaps some marriages were formed without the consent of both parties, and even though, children were born in some cases, particularly this one. You can think to yourself, “What would the father tell his children if they needed to know about the circumstances that led to their mother’s untimely death?”



However, in order for our society to be sanitized, I believe that if the government truly wants to drastically discourage and reduce the trend of killing people for no reason, it must apply the law without delay to whoever, no matter how well connected that person is.We must also note that there is no time to waste in sending killers to the gallows, bearing in mind, when you takes someone soul, similar treatment awaits you, would send a strong message to those with similar intentions.

In fact, It befuddles the mind. Coming into contact with the person who takes your loved one’s life and then walks away without suffering the price for their actions. Unfortunately, this is happening all over the country simply because that person is well connected and has the financial means to bail himself out.In a similar spirit, parents must make it a habit to visit their children after they marry. It would provide them with a thorough understanding of their subjects’ circumstances. In some cases, such as this one, the consequences of not staying in touch might be disastrous. I’m sure such a visitation would be beneficial to our collective knowledge.

In order for our country to sanitise in terms of the rule of law, murder cases must be treated as weighty matters that ought not be handled cavalierly under any circumstances.We do, however, occasionally overlook the responsibilities that our marriage binds us to, which, in most cases, is the source of misunderstanding in our marital homes.

Lastly, I would therefore, like to appeal and urge both parties to honour their agreement as expected with dignity and utmost submission, while avoiding draconian decisions when both are provoked. In some situations, it completely transformed peoples’ behaviors into something they weren’t supposed to be. Problems in our families will continue to exist as long as we continue to let our emotions to dominate our behaviour via both parties excesses.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmud Street,Kasuwar-kaji, Azare,Bauchi state

