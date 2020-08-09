Stop campaign of calumny against Peter Nwaoboshi

Our attention has been drawn to the purported subject matter above, credited to one Peter Claver Okoro, Esq, posing as the Director, Legal Services of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and we make bold to state the following:

1) The purported letter addressed to the Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was written on the 5th of July 2020 and as at today, 8th of August 2020, said letter has not reached Senator Peter Nwaoboshi – either in person or Office or by substitution.

2) We have searched through the internet, no one has seen a copy of an officially signed letter on the above claim. This would have helped us identify whoever has signed to go to jail for such an unimaginable falsehood in a supposed corporate environment.

3) The purported letter, unlike any formal letter emanating from a recognized government Ministry, Agency or Department is not signed, therefore, can easily be denied.

The ostensive letter is obviously fake as it was not conveyed through the official letter-headed paper of the NDDC, one would not expect any serious media organisation to pay attention to such as it is obviously meant for the usual blackmail to divert attention from the monumental corruption charges hanging on the management.

4) Our media organizations, aside failing to reach out for a balanced story, ignored the many obvious traps in the said letter that inadvertently has the name of someone from “Delta Development Commission” as contained in the piece sighted online.

5) Nowhere in the contents of the purported letter was it stated that the contractor is directly linked to Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. It is expected that since the said letter did not claim the contract was awarded to Sen Peter Nwaboshi, there was no way he could be asked to make a refund. The scam meant for blackmail contain ominous sign of a fake piece.

6) In addition, nowhere in the purported letter was it stated that the warehouse, where the plastic chairs were domiciled belongs to Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

7) The purported letter is absolutely fake and should be ignored by the public. We also appeal to the media to be more diligent and not allow criminals on the prowl take false advantage of freedom of expression to malign innocent citizens.

8) We appeal to the media organizations who have published, unknowingly, to immediately correct the attempt to legitimise the fake piece.

9) We are also not ruling out media urchins who may have been recruited by the desperate members of the IMC of NDDC in an attempt to divert public attention from the humongous corruption allegations. The public should, therefore, pay no attention to such debauchery.

However, if the IMC of NDDC feel they truly have a genuine case against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as contained in the purported letter, we are challenging them to go to the law court or make use of every legal procedure available to them. A clear conscience fears no accusation.

Awele Onokwai is a legislative/media aide to Senator Nwaoboshi.