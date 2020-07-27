Re-opening of schools and the task before us



The question of whether it is appropriate to lift the lockdown on academic institutions or not at a time when the nation continues to record daily spike in the spread of COVID-19 has continued to generate controversies among various stakeholders in the past few weeks.

In view of the re-opening of markets, partial re-opening of worship centres as well as lifting of inter-state travel ban, a lot of criticisms have greeted the continuous lockdown of academic institutions.



Recently, the Minister of Education announced plans to allow the final year students, especially those for Senior School Certificate Examination, to return to school and take their exams, but later changed the plan as a measure to curtail the spread of the virus.

However, stakeholders in the education sector including the National Assembly, have advised that schools should be allowed to open without any further delay. The question everyone seems to be ignoring is, are these schools ready for resumption in the light of the fight against the virus?

As the novel Coronavirus continues to spread in the country, the major concern of key stakeholders should be on the best way to safeguard the lives of teachers and students at all levels for whom schools are reopening as anything short of that can spell doom for the nation as greater number of young ones who constitute more than half of the country’s total population will be at great risk of being exposed to the virus.



This therefore calls for concerted effort by government, parents and good spirited individuals to ensure that appropriate mechanisms are put in place to halt further spread of the virus and save lives.

A careful look at where students are expected to return for learning in the heat of this pandemic must be considered. Most of our schools lack sufficient classrooms for teaching and learning. In situations where some of these schools can boast of adequate classroom spaces, the buildings are too dilapidated that a stranger could feel they were mere gardens for the rearing of some dangerous wild animals.



Sadly, pupils and students in those schools barely have seats and therefore resort to sitting on dirty floors while classes are going on.

Our higher institutions are not left out. A situation where over 200 students are made to sit in a lecture hall, some of which lack seats for the learners, thereby forcing the students to sit on the floor or hang at the windows to receive lectures is pitiable.



Accordingly, it may not be enough for the stakeholders in the education sector to pressure the government to reopen schools with immediate effect. Concerted effort is needed to stem the spread in schools.

We should not neglect the fact that we all are concerned directly or indirectly, as the pupils and students are our children and wards just as the lectures and teachers are our parents, uncles, aunts and what have you.

There is an igbo adage that when the eyes begin to cry, the nose joins. In effect, everyone must get involved. Thus, ignoring our individual roles in this circumstance may spell doom for the nation at large.

Firstly, the role of the government in this regard stands prominent. Governments at all levels should stand up to their responsibilities, especially at a time like now. Adequate classroom spaces should be made available. Where there are insufficient classrooms, more should be erected and dilapidated structures rehabilitated to provide sufficient learning spaces for students.



In addition, the government should ensure that there is adequate supply of water in schools before resumption. Where there is no availability of water, sinking a borehole will be very essential. Alternative sources of water such as digging of well will also help in the absence of a borehole.

Parents and guardians are not left out as they will be expected to also play their parts in safeguarding the lives of their children and wards. In private schools for instance, the Parents Teachers Association can support school owners in the area of water provision, maybe through any of the sources mentioned above, and materials for washing of hands as everything cannot be left in the hands of the government.

Schools should ensure that government’s directives on safety protocols on social distancing, use of nose masks and washing of hands are carefully observed and maintained. Primary and secondary schools should not be reminded of the need to monitor the pupils and students so as to ensure that safety protocols are observed.



Private individuals can also lend a hand in the provision of necessary facilities in order to mitigate the spread of the virus and safeguard the lives of our youngsters. Public and private institutions within a particular locality can also, as part of their corporate social responsibility, help in the provision of these materials as the issue here concerns human life and safety.

The fight against COVID-19 should be a collective one, and together we will be able to surmount the speedy march of the deadly monster.

Ohaeri, a mass communication graduate, writes from Lafia, Nasarawa state.