Re: Technical killing of Toro General Hospital



The piece titled “Technical killing of Toro General Hospital” published by Blueprint newspapers on September 10, 2021, written by one Ukasha Rabiu Magama stated the present terrible situation of Toro hospital; the situation needs urgent government intervention.



When public property isn’t safe, lives are endangered. Therefore, Toro people are silently dying as a result of the diverted hospital’s equipment.



On this, we want to corroborate the article’s contentas nothing but the naked truth; there is nothing like medical equipment in the hospital.

For now, Toro hospital lacks mortuary refrigerator, generator, BP apparatus machines, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), office refrigerators, cardiac monitor, suctioning machine, pulse oximeter, air conditioners, oxygen apparatus as well as other vital equipment.



Similarly, the hospital has no autoclaving machine, laundry machines, enough mattresses and beds inadequacy; all had been diverted to unknown places.



However, the deficiency of the aforementioned equipment diverted puts many patients’ lives at stake; patients aren’t getting the required attention.



This has resulted in referral of cases to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and Specialist hospital for adequate medical attention.



Sadly, despite the deficit of equipment,Toro hospital has been experiencing for long, some people are diverting the few left instead of providing the community with some.



Therefore, since many people benefit from the hospital, we are appealing to the state government to do what is necessary by parading those involved to the wrath of law as many people are dying in silence as result of their inhuman act.



Moreover, we want to know the truth of the matter as many people alleged it was an authorized auction by government; government should clarify this please to stop the ongoing allegation.



Finally, as patriotic citizens, we played our role and now is left for the government to do the necessary before people would start blaming her for their suffering. Also, government should hurriedly clear the air for people to understand the matter.

Abdulhakam Surajo, Tilden Fulani,Toro, Bauchi state