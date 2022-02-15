Re:: Tension soars at FUDMA over frightening

The attention of management of Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina state has been drawn to a purported news headline with riders published on 9th February, 2022 by an online media platform, Education Monitor, titled ‘’Tension soars at FUDMA over frightening……’’ written by one Muhammad Dalhat in which several frivolous and malicious accusations were raised against our citadel of learning.

The news headline with a threat to publish full text of the so called concocted exclusive story in their February edition came to the management as a surprise was not only false, full of lies, baseless, unfounded, misleading and mischievous but a bunch of rubbish orchestrated by the publishers for their selfish interest.

Issues raised in the publication are full of lies and a figment of the author’s imaginations that have nothing to do with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Armaya’u Hamisu Bichi or the university as a whole.

A similar news platform “The Summit’’ had earlier published same story but quickly withdrew and tendered an unreserved apology to the university.

The management demands same retraction and apology from same Education Monitor or legal action would be taken by the university authority The story is sponsored by enemies of progress for their selfish interest and to cause chaos in our peaceful and law abiding institution.

Habibu Garba Matazu,Director, Public Relations and Protocol,FUDMA

