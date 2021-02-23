Re-Zulum “oloriburuku governor”

It is unfortunate that some mischievous Nigerians, among them the well educated, are keen at deepening our perceived or real differences to gain undeserved recognition that is based on primordial sentiments.

These Nigerians are predisposed to hijack the slightest and flimsy excuse to ingrain discord to further polarize our fragile unity as a nation. These are those who are prone to take advantage of any arising national or local issues that ought to be viewed and approached with the lenses of rational reasoning, in the interest of national unity or its advantage or consequences of the issue at hand may pose to our collective good.

For instance, the advent of issues such as Amotekun security network, Fulani herdsmen menace, Ruga project, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s Christmas (homily) message which was directed to the presidency, the general insecurity confronting the country and even appointments that perhaps benefit only the appointees are hijacked, politicised, ethnicised and laced with religious colouration to heat up the polity thereby, causing tension and threats to our national unity. Such people are the real enemies of the country; issues such as the examples mentioned in the above paragraph are relevant topics that need to be collectively appraised, agreed upon or jettisoned, implemented or discarded based on the strength of benefits or not of the issue at hand.

I recently came across an article in the January 24, 2021, edition of Thisday newspaper titled: (Zulum) “Oloriburuku Governor,” penned by one Mr. Reno Omokri. The writer had flagrantly thrown caution to the wind by publicly maligning the governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum. The writer said the governor had made the most irresponsible comment about the Boko Haram tragedy when he said, ‘Boko Haram is being sponsored by many people across the world. Among Boko Haram, we have white men, Asians, Africans, Muslims and Christians.” Zulum made these comments at the January 15, 2021, 17th Gani Fawehinmi annual lecture organized by the Ikeja branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The writer accused Zulum for slandering Christians, describing the governor as “Oloriburuku” Yoruba for a “useless person”, shameless liar and not caring for his people. The writer asserted that there are no Christians in Boko Haram, and since he who alleges must prove, then we put governor Zulum on notice to provide the strictest proof of his outrageous lie. “I hate to say it but the Northern elite are directly responsible for Boko Haram. They politicized it. We remember when on June 2, 2013 Muhammadu Buhari said that the military offensive against Boko Haram was anti-North.”

In this case I also expect Mr. Reno to come clean with substantial evidence showing where and how the Northern elite are directly involved in Boko Haram. However, it is unfortunate that the writer of the oloriburuku article had failed to comprehend the contextual details in the comments of Professor Zulum. If he had done his research he would have come across some agitating questions begging for explanation such as: who are responsible for the supply of the lethal weapons being used by Boko Haram? Who aids the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) into the country? Who controls the dealership of heavy and light weapons in sub-Saharan Africa and who are the majority dealers? And who are those responsible for the international and national conspiracy in the supply of necessary logistics to the Boko Haram terror group-that is not Islamic by all intent and purpose? In my humble estimation, no sane and discerning mind would fault Zulum for stating there are Muslims and Christians directly or indirectly complicit in the activities of Boko Haram, and as such must share part of the responsibility of the crime committed by the terror group. The writer had also failed to recognize the fact that Zulum decided to pour out his mind during one of the auspicious gathering of learned and informed men and women, and at the end of the event they unanimously applauded Zulum for his courageous submission in respect to the most intricate, complex and dangerous challenge confronting the country at the moment. In Reno’s article, he not only cast aspersion and dented the hard earned reputation of Professor Zulum, but also demeaned the integrity and personalities of the entire Northern elite, accusing them of dereliction of responsibility and culpability in the Boko Haram activities.

However, such statements may not be of any relevance or affect on Zulum’s growing popularity and the confidence he earned for himself, not only in Borno state but across the country. To say the least, Zulum is an unusual Nigerian governor who has shown uncommon patriotism, commitment, doggedness, resilience, indefatigability and above all, using power for the benefit of the people, irrespective of ethnicity or religion. For instance, early last year during one of his frequent visits to government establishments, he arrived at one of the primary schools within Maiduguri metropolis at 6:30am and met only a teacher Mrs. Obiageli Mazi a Christian from Abia state. The governor was excited and appreciated her commitment and dedication to duty in spite of the fact that she is not even from the state.

To express his feelings he instantly handed her a gift of N100,000.00 and recommended her for automatic promotion, her NCE qualification not-withstanding, while at the same time demanded for her contact. Mind you! If it were a Borno citizen the governor would not have acted the way he did and the emotions he showed, because it supposed to be normal. Also, just recently, it was all over the news, the case of Dr. Isa Akinbode a retired medical doctor who hails from Ogun state and served for 22 years at the Munguno General Hospital and whose salary arrears and other benefits were withheld since 2016. Professor Zulum did not only direct the immediate payment of the doctor’s entitlements, the governor personally handed the N13.9 million cheque to Dr. Akinbode Isa and presented a gift of a brand new Highlander Jeep to the doctor.

As if that was not enough, the governor offered automatic employment to the doctor’s daughter (a BSc holder) in the state civil service, all in appreciation of Dr. Akinbode’s service to Borno state. Similarly, recently Zulum approved the grant of N9 million and additional N1million to enable one of the Christian patients in Maiduguri to undergo foreign medical treatment of a protracted illness. What about the Christian non-indigenes the governor appointed among his special advisers? Going back memory lane; has Omokri forgotten the seven suspected Christians apprehended in Narabi town of Bauchi state, who attempted to bomb their own church or has he forgotten about the private jet of a prominent Nigerian Christian leader that was intercepted conveying arms at a South African airport? And many more, let me end with one of the lyrics of the late Fela-abami’ada: Oga Na Eetin you talk?

Bilal is MD, Royal Publicity Publishing Company,

Jos, Plateau state, 08167989085