REA signs 13 coys for solar mini-grids deployment in 86 communities

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has signed grant agreements under the mini-grid sub-component with 13 companies for the deployment of solar mini-grids across 86 sites in off-grid communities.

To this end, the agency had also deployed and commissioned seven solar hybrid mini-grids with a total energy capacity of 529.79KW, connecting 3,828 customers.

In a statement signed by a communication expert, Ahmed Abubakar, the agency has also signed agreements with 26 companies under the Output Based Fund (OBF) sub-component of standalone Solar Home Systems (SHS) for homes and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of which it has completed installation for 221,971 households, MSMEs, as well as public facilities.

“REA has signed contract agreements with 8 companies for the deployment of containerized solar hybrid solutions to power 100 Isolation and treatment Centers (ITCs) under the REA/NEP COVID-19 & Beyond intervention programme,” the statement noted.

It added that sensitisation of communities through engagement was carried out in nine states already to have them keyed in for the sustainability of the NEP minigrid projects.

Under the Energizing Education Programme (EEP) Phases II and III, the statement said REA had commenced preparations for the deployment of solar hybrid power plants in Federal Universities and Teaching Hospitals.

The agency, however, called for more support from the private sector to help bridge the electrification gap by visiting the NEP website for information on how to apply as it concerns the component that best suits their interest and experience.