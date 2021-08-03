REA signs 13 coys for solar mini-grids deployment in 86 communities

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) through the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has signed grant agreements under the mini-grid sub-component with 13 companies for the deployment of solar mini-grids across 86 sites in off-grid communities.

To this end, the agency had also deployed and commissioned seven solar hybrid mini-grids with a total energy capacity of 529.79KW, connecting 3,828 customers.

In a statement signed by a communication expert, Ahmed Abubakar, the agency has also signed agreements with 26 companies under the Output Based Fund (OBF) sub-component of standalone Solar Home Systems (SHS) for homes and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of which it has completed installation for 221,971 households, MSMEs, as well as public facilities.

“REA has signed contract agreements with 8 companies for the deployment of containerized solar hybrid solutions to power 100 Isolation and treatment Centers (ITCs) under the REA/NEP COVID-19 & Beyond intervention programme,” the statement noted.