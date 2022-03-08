React to zoning as you did to Buni’s fate, Ohanaeze tells APC 

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Monday, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to react on the reported zoning of the party’s presidential ticket to the South-west.

This was as the party quickly reacted to the fate of Mai Buni as the chairman National working committee of APC.

In a Statement signed by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, he emphatically said the party would face its doom if it denies Igbo presidential ticket.

The statement reads: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned politicians to stop fighting dirty over the 2023 presidential tickets of political parties, as it appears that after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Electoral Bill into law, the gates of hell have been let loose and tension and anxiety have enveloped all the beneficiaries and sponsors of electoral frauds and manipulation in the past and now they have resorted to fake news and causing confusion in all the political parties.

“Our suspicion has been reinforced by the antics of exponents of dirty politics, through their recent news flying in the social media, which is one of the numerous strategies, craftily designed by desperate politicians to destroy the ruling party and pitch the various southerners against each other, then cause confusion and put the ruling party in disarray ahead of the APC convention and subsequent primaries and General Elections.

“We have reached out to appropriate authorities in APC over the reported micro-zoning of APC presidency to a particular zone (South-west) and also the similar news that President Buhari had sacked the Buni led APC caretaker committee, since APC has cleared the air and described ‘the sack’ as fake news, they need to clear the air on the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South-west.

“All Igbo Presidential hopefuls from the seven Igbo speaking states, are still in the race for the APC Presidential ticket and Ohanaeze outreach committee on 2023 Igbo presidency project will pick presidential forms for all intending Igbo presidential hopefuls whether in PDP or APC, from the seven Igbo speaking states, including Anioma in Delta and Rivers.

“We call on South-west presidential aspirants to play by the rules, except if they have chosen to play dirty. We are happy that Afenifere had endorsed 2023 for Ndigbo, likewise the Pan Niger/Delta organisation.”