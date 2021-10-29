Reactions as FG cancels commissioning of cargo airport in Anambra

The official commissioning of Anambra Cargo Airport slated for Saturday October 30, 2021 has been cancelled.

It is gathered that the stoppage of the event, was ordered by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on the advice of the National Security Adviser (NSA), who raised security concerns of such an event at this moment.

But stakeholders are taking divergent views on the matter in the currently politically-charged atmosphere, with both the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling government at the centre, squaring up to each other over the development.

Chido Obidiegwu, a chieftain of APGA, lamented on Friday, that it was not a day for happiness in the state as a result of the development, blaming it on the attempt by the Federal Government to use its might to undermine the state in a bid to scuttle the sure victory of the party in the November 6 governorship election.

But Victor Afam Ogene, former member of the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the APC, also accused the Anambra State Government of rushing to open the airport for commercial use without regard to the safety of its operations just to score political points ahead of the election.

Both spoke on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, just about a week to the election, which would introduce a new face at the Agu Awka government house in February next year, when the incumbent, Willie Obiano must have completed his second tenure.

Lamenting over the development, Obidiegwu said: “I’m wondering whether this morning is good in Anambra State based on the information we are getting. I make bold to say to you that we Chief Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State, who started very well and has endeared himself to Anambra people.

He promised Anambra people that he is going to be focused in governance, which he has done and that he is going to finish strong. Many things have happened in Anambra State that are applaudable.

Now, we have come to a level where he is about to finish strong with this airport – airport that over N30billion has been expended on, and about to be commissioned – this airport had approval from the NCAA from the design to the construction to a time when the test-run was done by the aircraft landing there, Air Peace and two or three other airlines – we had the imprimatur of FAAN and now we’re about to commission the airport and we’re hearing that for security reasons that the airport will not be commissioned.

“It is mind-boggling. We heard that the National Security Adviser, advised the NCAA that this event should not hold. One begins to wonder. We have our ears to the ground and in Anambra State, we’re very careful here. I can assure you that we know what is about to happen, because we know that in Anambra State, there are people who want to ensure that APGA does not have its deserved victory in the coming election and are doing everything possible to hinder the success of APGA.”

But Ogene, Director General of the Andy Uba Campaign Organisation disagreed, saying the government of the state was being economic with the truth, as the rush to commission the project was to score cheap political point, without regard to the high security requirement required in the aviation business.