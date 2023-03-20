Reactions as Funke Akindele takes surprise action after losing Lagos governorship election

The Lagos state deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday March 18, 2023, Funke Akindele, has deleted all posts relating to politics and the party from her Instagram page.

The posts visible on her page on Monday were that of her movie promotion and other personal posts.

Blueprint had reported that Abdul-Azeez Adediran and Akindele, were defeated by the incumbent governor and All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the election.

Nigerians on social media have already reacted after she was found to have deleted all politics-related posts on her Instagram handles.

Onah Christopher said, “At least your bio data has grown, good luck. Nigeria politics is not for faint hearted.

Rasak Umoru, “Politics no be your mate madam 😁

“Though I supported Jandor Abdulazeez of PDP ✌️.”

Iboroakam Onung said, “Moving forward, I will advice her to be a bit more circumspect next time. Politics in Nigeria especially Lagos is no child’s play. You need to look very well before you leap. Best of luck to her in her future endeavors.”

Olubunmi Aluko, “I love her strength and courage.you don’t need to hold on for too long. Move on and get things done. meanwhile,politics is a matter of choice . People vote for where they think they will benefit and make thier Choice clear. If anyone of you should contest today,some of your friends, family and colleagues won’t vote for you. It is what it is in Nigeria. So one shouldn’t make enemies in Politics. It’s a game.”

