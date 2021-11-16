Readers’ comments

———-





Yet, it is another chance to permit the esteemed readers of this Column express their views. As usual, there were varieties of views on almost every topic I presented in this Column. It is really difficult to share all the views but it is important to select few ones that critiqued my opinion to give the readers another perspective to the subject; pros, and cons of each topic. However, some of the views are edited for clarity and space limitation. Happy reading Afghanistan: Fall of the Giants and Accentuated LessonsGreat discourse Prof! What lessons did we learn from the Afghan imbroglio? Are we not having a near replica of the ugly Afghan scenario playing itself out right in our backyard as in the intractable Boko Haram insurgency and the general insecurity bedeviling our country especially the north? I reckon we should view the Afghan war within the context of our own insecurity viz-a-viz the scramble for precious resources by the global powers hiding behind the facade of fighting terrorist within the West African sub region. They had indirectly sought to control the critical resources within the sub region overtly but more or less covertly. We need to align the Afghan scenario to our cases of banditry and insurgency for which foreign powers may deeply be immersed!!!Alhaji Sani Ahmed, Kano More grease to your elbows Prof. You may wish to note that Afghanistan proved to be the grave of superpowers. Britain, in it’s hey days could not conquer the mineral rich country and fell immediately after its Afghan imperial adventure. The USSR also crumbled after it’s Afghan adventure. And now, one can rightly foresee the not too distant fall of all the foreign forces with their arrogance. What then could replace the capitalist imperialism? This is a topic of analysis for another day by the Prof or any other volunteer. I hope to be one of the volunteers to discuss alternative to capitalist system, God willing. Additionally, Prof, part of the lessons thereof is that the powerful countries should learn to shun imperial and hegemonic practices on other countries. For example some foreign countries are all out to usurp African Gold, oil, diamond, Uranium, etc through the imposition of terror networks. Look at what they have imposed on us in Zamfara, Katsina, Nigeria and Sokoto. There are allegations that helicopters are being used to lift our illegally mined mineral resources. Why are they not respecting sovereignty of the African countries, arrange for mutual trade even if it takes them to give us chicken and collect our camel? Let them allow us to live in peace. Let the so-called Nigerian leaders know that neo-colonists only have no permanent friends but permanent interests. The Europeans would use them and dump them. Power belongs to Allah. If the arrogant powers do not heed to the lesson in Afghanistan, they would certainly get the consequences. Nigeria and indeed Africa will be resilient and ultimately be free. Prosperity will set in by the grace of The Almighty.Dauda N. Dangora, PhD Factual piece Prof, the world leaders should equally join hand to revive the Afghans peace, democracy, economy & structural development like every other developed NationsAbdullah Danjuma, Bindawa Great article MK! And I pray God grants us the grace and mercy to grow a world where all people care about all people.Dana wise Sir, the greedy mighty giants will continue to fall until and unless they learn and respect the culture of others. You can’t keep playing double standard and expect no backlash.Al Kasim Kajuru, Zaria Nigeria’s Leadership Parasitic Tendency and Nation Building I am equally ready to join my prof for the emancipation of Nigerian leadership. Thanks for this write up. As I read, it seems more captivating and mind capturing as if it shouldn’t end. Thanks sirAbdullah Umar, Zaria You have done a good job with clear fact. It is now left to those steering the affairs of the country to note and correct.Dr. Aminu YAKUBU Umar First, we need total abolishment of the 1999 constitution that give room for all this mess of governance while new one be created that will strictly inculcate national consciousness,, discipline, economic progression, structural labour dignity, legal standard, democracy reforms and governance accountability. Else, the worms of corruption & bad governance will continue eating deep into our fabric to a total collapse. Thank you Prof, wish you more power to your search lightAbdullahi Danjuma Bindawa My Prof, you have completely skinned the dirty monkey conundrum hovering over our political institution saddled by calloused and sycophants who only understood the language of Naira Laundry deprived of humanism. The political impostors who lack every ideological goods just like demonsYakubu Yunusa Sakpe, Bida They cannot reduce cost of governance or adjust their lavish lifestyles. They are there for themselves not for the people…Al Kasim Kajuru

