Readers have your say

Of Wachakal Airport, Wastage and the Bandits In Government, by Hassan Gimba (01/11/2021)
I 100% agree. It is not a priority in my state for now. Wachakal, over 200km away from the capital? No! Cargo airport in Damaturu, then airport in Wachakal? Laughable, while Maiduguri airport is 100km away. It’s absurd that our priorities are to kick back interests for the politicians and not what’s best for the masses. What about education, agriculture and the health sectors? Why can’t we invest in those areas rather than these so-called airports, please? May God help us from this menace.
Mahmud Hassan
Wow! This is very great sir. This is another excellent one, probably the best. For a long time, I thought I was the only person who strongly believed that there’s a very close and positive correlation with what these bandits in government do and the insecurities in this poor country. I repeat and say also that, ‘The worst of the kidnappings and the blood shades are clear and direct outcomes of our leaders’ madness in terms of selfishness and greed.’ They’re monsters who are here only to breed armies of “Frankensteins” that are hunting us everywhere these days. May you be rewarded for this, sir.
Musaapha Kalli Abubakar Kalli
May Allah increase you in knowledge and wisdom but I pity many of our people who always judge with sentiment, refusing to see and accept the truth because they will attack you.
Mustapha Sama’ila
Found this very relevant and important! May Allah increase you in knowledge.
Mujaheed Abdullahi Muhammed
Apt and succinct.
Hassan Bulama
All the best sir.
Abba Abubakar Tinja
I hope the so-called ‘yan kishin jiha (those who claim to love the state) will read this piece. Dr Hassan Gimba, may Allah reward you with the best.
Aliyu Muhammad Habib
The truth has been spoken.
Well-done sir.
Yakubu Garba Bawa
You’re on point, sir.
Idriss Mohammed
Long awaited!
Tanchi Sumi
To tell the truth and die, refuse to tell the truth and also die. l rather tell the truth and die. Thank you Dr.
Ali Musa
Wachakal airport is another scam under way. That area is known for its agricultural/ irrigation values, if the government really wants Wachakal to develop, it should be able to bring rice milling, a tomato factory and so on. The farmers there are not getting any kind of support from any government and the Senate president is aware of this issue.
Muhammad Baban Diddi
It is always good to tell the truth. The write up focused on priority and the impacts to the society. There is nothing like tribalism and sectionalism.
Mohammed Usman
Even the writer of this piece is part of the problem, if he could remember what IBB started as a military junta, how come he forgot all the efforts made by Jonathan’s democratic administration in establishing almajiri schools in the same northern Nigeria?
Odili Odogwu
Odili Odogwu, write your own and mention Jonathan’s and no idiot will call/see it in a negative way, the way you call/see IBB’s. In essence, you just displayed how bigoted you are. I, for instance, don’t like Jonathan but that doesn’t stop me from commending his initiative about the almajiris regardless of the motive.
Imran Alhassan Mokosi
You did well…. well done.
Momoh Suleiman
What six billion naira can do for my state, by Hassan Gimba (08/11/2021)
What an intelligent submission. I am impressed with the writing skills sir.
Muktar Adamu
Ma shaa Allah, good effort.
Idriss Kallamu
Well done, Mr #hassanGimba
Muhammad Abubakar Gujba
Well done, sir . More ink to your pen.
Muhammad Jajere Babayo
Intelligent submission… The last paragraph is wind up.
Avahi Ojo SJafar
We Nigerians are professionals in terms of policy making, but we are very poor in terms of implementation.
Musa Mohammed
So….importantly, it turns out that the title should be ‘what 5.5billion naira can do for my state’..I enjoyed it.
Umar Hasan Soje
Well written and great ideas.
Sani Musa Ibrahim
Nice piece sir.
Mohammed Shehu Wawu
Aptly captured.
Mabu Isah Musa
Inspirational.
MK Dachia EL KuKz
Great one.
Muhammad Az Zakiyu Al-rafidhy
Well done!!
Young Alhaji Boy
I concur with you.
Umar Usman
Good piece.
Okafocha CJ
Good, may those in charge take note.
Abu Muhammad
Very good and excellent writing, Yes indeed, sir, Yobe is growing slowly, eventually the state can reach the level of mainstream states in Nigeria. Many more ink to your pen.
Auwal Principal
Truth is one. Its refusal signals loss. Thank you.
Auwal El Yobawi
Wow!
Auwal El Yobawi
Hassan Gimba, this is what’s really happening, sir.
Sadiq Sagir
I am beginning to think that you are not just a journalist sir…..More ink to your pen.
Adam Tanko
Thank you sir, just thanks a lot.
Umar Farouq
Truth is known to everyone, except they deny it.
Ali Musa
Honestly I benefited very much from the write-up. It gives me more courage, determination. More ink in your golden pen, sir.
Shaheed Hamza Bindawa
True write up. May almighty God deliver Nigeria from the hand of wicked enemies.
Yahuza Kado
Well said. May Allah fulfil your dreams.
Abu Bakr Buhari Ubandawaki
Six billion? Possibly a power station, three medium sized industries employing 300 each, five secondary level multi bed hospitals, a state university and a polytechnic.
Chris Ugoesky
Gradually, everything will become history. So, continue doing the right thing.
Hashim Saleh Babangida
Aptly written. May God open more ways for you.
Mubarak Shu’aib
If what they did is their best, I am disappointed with that best.
Yahaya Suleiman
The worst part is the #eRats what are they benefiting?
Sadiq Sagir
Good submission.
Soly Abba
An excellent write up! The eRat phenomenon is an honest discovery of the present surroundings.
Ahmad Gimba
Facts.
Sadiq Sagir
Well done.
Comradeelmubarak Abdullahi Nangere
More light to your Golden lamp, sir.
Mark Alex
Well articulated.
Shehu Jamilu Rabiu
You have done well.
Godspower Igwe
Hassan Gimba