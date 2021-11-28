Readers have your say

As we do from time, today too we are giving the space to our ardent readers for their comments to be published.

Of Wachakal Airport, Wastage and the Bandits In Government, by Hassan Gimba (01/11/2021)

I 100% agree. It is not a priority in my state for now. Wachakal, over 200km away from the capital? No! Cargo airport in Damaturu, then airport in Wachakal? Laughable, while Maiduguri airport is 100km away. It’s absurd that our priorities are to kick back interests for the politicians and not what’s best for the masses. What about education, agriculture and the health sectors? Why can’t we invest in those areas rather than these so-called airports, please? May God help us from this menace.

Wow! This is very great sir. This is another excellent one, probably the best. For a long time, I thought I was the only person who strongly believed that there’s a very close and positive correlation with what these bandits in government do and the insecurities in this poor country. I repeat and say also that, ‘The worst of the kidnappings and the blood shades are clear and direct outcomes of our leaders’ madness in terms of selfishness and greed.’ They’re monsters who are here only to breed armies of “Frankensteins” that are hunting us everywhere these days. May you be rewarded for this, sir.

May Allah increase you in knowledge and wisdom but I pity many of our people who always judge with sentiment, refusing to see and accept the truth because they will attack you.

Found this very relevant and important! May Allah increase you in knowledge.

Wachakal airport is another scam under way. That area is known for its agricultural/ irrigation values, if the government really wants Wachakal to develop, it should be able to bring rice milling, a tomato factory and so on. The farmers there are not getting any kind of support from any government and the Senate president is aware of this issue.

It is always good to tell the truth. The write up focused on priority and the impacts to the society. There is nothing like tribalism and sectionalism.

Even the writer of this piece is part of the problem, if he could remember what IBB started as a military junta, how come he forgot all the efforts made by Jonathan’s democratic administration in establishing almajiri schools in the same northern Nigeria?

Odili Odogwu, write your own and mention Jonathan’s and no idiot will call/see it in a negative way, the way you call/see IBB’s. In essence, you just displayed how bigoted you are. I, for instance, don’t like Jonathan but that doesn’t stop me from commending his initiative about the almajiris regardless of the motive.

What six billion naira can do for my state, by Hassan Gimba (08/11/2021)

We Nigerians are professionals in terms of policy making, but we are very poor in terms of implementation.

So….importantly, it turns out that the title should be ‘what 5.5billion naira can do for my state’..I enjoyed it.

Very good and excellent writing, Yes indeed, sir, Yobe is growing slowly, eventually the state can reach the level of mainstream states in Nigeria. Many more ink to your pen.

Six billion? Possibly a power station, three medium sized industries employing 300 each, five secondary level multi bed hospitals, a state university and a polytechnic.

The worst part is the #eRats what are they benefiting?

