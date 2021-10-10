Readers’ response to The Arbiter

Again, as has become the tradition, we are giving our readers the right to air their responses to our thoughts. Happy reading.

Nigeria’s Search for Solutions, by Hassan Gimba (27/09/2021)

Dr Ukasha Ismail

Nigerians should examine the IBB’s whisper in-depth; it’s weighty in meaning and full of wisdom. And, beyond examination, we must act upon them. He eloquently and stylishly had done his part for a better Nigeria ahead, by pointing out certain qualities that were often neglected in the past and which the present administration is heavily criticized of.

Since Nigeria’s myriad of challenges are obviously tied to leadership (poor leadership), I suggest that the hunt for better leaders, especially at the centre should be done objectively, apart from the above criteria.

——————————————

Haruna Nasiru H Waziri

I don’t think we are looking for a solution rather chance and favour. If it favours us we call it connection, then we use the chance to loot.

——————————————-

Ahmad Murtala

The call for secession is louder than the call for unity, perhaps it’s because we do not share the same vision at the periphery I can’t tell. But Nigeria has been running at the dividing lines long ago. As you put it, there is no solution yet.

——————————————————

Mustapha Kalli Abubakar Kalli

This is another good one. Well said my mentor. IBB’s suggestion is possibly a desired, needed and a welcomed development, but the leader to be opted for should also be brave, patriotic enough to shun fear of death, smart, wary and intelligent. In addition to what IBB suggested, which is also a good one, we’re in a strong need of a God-fearing, smart, intelligent, wary and fearless person for the next president.

————————————————————–

Yahaya Abdulrahman

I wholesomely agree with you, sir. Good leadership is capable of doing all that you have mentioned and even more. But, it takes good citizens to identify good individuals and when they do, give them the mandate to lead. Because we care more about today and not tomorrow, and because we care for no one else but ourselves, we pretend not to see the good ones in our midst. Where it is beyond us to pretend, we shamelessly insist we do not want them to lead us since by their principles, we may not make personal gains. Over the years, the few good hands we had were frustrated by us. We made their task of leading us to greatness very tough. So, it is not always about good leaders. Good citizens too matter. The system will work where the two sides agree to pursue purposeful and selfless goals. When and how we would come about this remains the bone of contention. Nonetheless, I pray it comes to pass and soon.

————————————————————-

Dauda Shehu

This article is mind-rubbing as well. Indeed, exceptional ink from you sir, Dr. Hassan Gimba. It touches Nigeria’s soul and world history of the great leaders who made history. Happy Independence Anniversary to all Nigerians.

—————————————————————-

Adamu Muhammad Fateh

A child may have the strength to cut the tree very fast but the elderly know where to focus (proverb). Your words are more of encouragement to the youth than solution to Nigerians

—————————————————————

Hogan Jepiel Jepiel

I’m not regretting reading these unequivocal and undiluted facts to the end. You said nothing but the truth if at all Nigeria can vote for their leaders by the virtues you enlisted, our country would have been a better place to live in. But religious, ethnic and regional sentiments will never allow us to do that. Can you imagine with all the insecurity challenges and economic meltdown threatening this country, our Governors still want to tear this country over where to zone the presidential seat?

—————————————

Hashimu Tafida

Until our generation took the challenge, stopped being social media mongers to face nation building by participating in active politics rather than being hungry dogs to politicians with android phones parading propaganda about their clients, then your efforts became useless.

————————————————–

Kudu Nagya

We pray to have such a good leader that will be able to transform Nigeria into a great country. And as citizens we should also support him to achieve the milestone.

——————————————————

Jim Ikhide Braimah

Worth my time and effort. Kudos to you.

—————————————————

Abba Abubakar Umar

The irony is that you can’t expect to plant maize to yield beans. If both have green leaves, the content and structure are not the same. Our attitude defines us. If we have the Chinese or Japanese attitude, irrespective of the nature and structure of our body we will work as hard as the Chinese or as creative as the Japanese. Mahathir as well as Yew were products of their societies.. They have no Nigerian blood. And if by a streak of fate they were born here to rule, the society will despise their selflessness and make the environment ungovernable for them to fail. You don’t need any rocket science to understand the nature of our society.

———————————-

Ishaq Habeeb

Brilliant! Although in a way, it is both as impressive as it is dispiriting, seeing such brilliant solutions, emanating oftentimes not from those in their thirties, but mostly from those in their early sixties. It begs the question(s): What is the focus of the ‘said youths’? Do they want the same things that those of you in their sixties want for them, for the good of the Country, and future generations? With the current nuance, do they seem ready to take over the mantle of leadership? Are they, as they like to say, “Woke” enough and as passionate about solving the problems of this otherwise great nation, as those of you in their sixties?

—————————

The Heckling Urchins in Diaspora, by Hassan Gimba (04/10/2021)

Chikezie Arodiogbu

I doubt this write up makes any sense. I mean for such degree of exposure personally I would not give as much attention to such occurrences as I would to more pressing matters like d current socioeconomic state of d country. Even d labeling of protesters as urchins could be understood as having an undertone of prejudice.

One thing is clear to most of us. That is that till date no democratically elected official in this country has done commendably well enough to elicit our pride n confidence in our black psyches. Fixing Nigeria is easy enough technically. The difficult part is d psychological aspect of changing our mentality n motives. Our priorities are all skewed. Nigerians everywhere must remove bigotry n eschew prejudice from their minds. It’s that simple

———————————-

Emmanuel Maren

You are right. Most Ipobians are taking a wrong and unproductive path. It would not yield dividends. I blame the Southeast elders and leaders for not taming it earlier on, just like I blame the Northeast elders and leaders for Boko Haram. Perhaps, the leaders in the Southeast expected the Federal Government to change its approach to the region (reason for foot dragging). Good write up though; I hope people concerned will make the necessary adjustments. Kudos Sir.

————————————-

Rabiu Musa

May God reward you abundantly, may the Almighty Allah make us understand the message very well.

—————————————–

Muhammad Musa

Thank you, sir, for the write up. We are always educated by your write up. May Allah (SWT) give you more knowledge.

———————————–

Nura Abdulhamid

Thank you sir for this educational and heart warming write up. I really enjoyed it and it’s the plain truth and nothing but it. I always like your writing because I always get knowledge from it.

—————————–

Najeeb MJ Daura

I think it is high time to reconsider a new future for the country. I wonder, are we all deceiving ourselves? For unity is the first step to progress as a country, and it has been eluding Nigeria right from independence. It is not compulsory to live together in the same polity with people thinking with their anus. We the Northerners must say enough is enough, for we are the biggest hosts of the south-easterners outside their region and ironically we suffer most from their madness. The polity is getting heated. No one has the monopoly of madness, stupidity, heartlessness and suicidal tendencies. We all can do that when pushed to the wall. Enough is enough. Many Northern youth are fed up to the brim.

—————————————

Hassan Mohammed

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Me: no more to add than to say I’m humbled and pacified.

—————————-

Willy Ekoja Obe

Gbam.

———————————–

Abdullahi Adamu Faggo

More ink to your pen sir.

———————————-

Usama Abdullahi

Fluent and beautiful as always.

——————————

Professor Mohammed Khalid Othman

A well written piece as always. While you point to the kind of behaviour we are witnessing abroad and at home today, however, we must also look at it from the angle of bad governance at all levels; local, state and federal. Today, who is not frustrated in Nigeria? Who is not feeling the effects of bad governance? Our difference with the hecklers is that while we look at the issue holistically, they view it from regional, religious and ethnic angles.

Nigerians must work hard to replace the kind of corrupt and inept leadership we have today with visionary leaders irrespective of their religious, regional, etc, inclination. Let us look forward to 2023 to democratically reject bad and incompetent people from governance. Changing leadership based on regions or religions is not the solution to our developmental challenges. To the hecklers, separate the nation from bad leaders and address issues not personality. You have no better country than Nigeria.

—————————

Ahmad Safwan Ibrahim Shalanga

Precision is the definition of your articles.

—————————–

Hauwa Ahmed

May Allah help you more.

————————

Caxton Patience

Hating each other because of religion or tribe won’t solve Nigeria’s problem. Nigerians need to come together in diversity to figure out a solution to this problem we’re facing. What we need for our next president whether from the south or north is someone with innovations, creativity and patriotism. Someone who has solutions to take us to the Promised Land. I believe one day we’ll overcome these challenges by God’s grace. May God bless Nigeria!

————————–

Mamman Maisamari

Masha Allah. Well said, may Allah the omniscient continue to shine your affairs. And indeed sooner than later this piece of your thoughts will reach the apex levels where they may position the x and y correctly for the future generations

—————————-

Raymond Gukas

A good piece, no doubt. We can’t rule out frustrated agitators as purely responsible for these acts. However, we can’t also rule out sentiments in all these. If the north is a target, the north has failed in its bid to either condemn or stem the “atrocities” of the so-called Fulani. And as it is said, two wrongs cannot make a right. But our leaders should try and give the people a sense of belonging, especially when the vulnerable population is easy targets of these agitators who brainwash them with stipends.

——————————-

Abubakar Bomai Zarma

Well written and apt. This has to do with the mind set, an average South Eastern person who stays freely in the North to make ends meet still has that myopic thinking not to talk of those who have not been to the North nor relate with northerners. The earlier people realise the importance of unity and patriotism, the better for all of us and leaders at all levels must be held accountable for sustainable development in the country. When people perceive hopelessness or become hopeless, these kinds of vices are bound to happen.

——————————–

Abu Muhammad

I love this piece! Sir, you truly captured it all. What I am coming across, particularly on media platforms, is too disturbing, it looks like our southern neighbours are becoming too tribalistic and express clear hatred for Northerners especially Hausa/Fulani all because of political reasons.

————————————

Mukkafa Shehu Ababio

Thank you, Malam Gimba, for this wonderful article. May Allah increase you in wisdom.

—

Hassan Gimba