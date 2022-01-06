Reading culture as a dying treasure in Nigeria

Nothing pushes the human mind faster into obscurity than aversion to reading. A society that’s losing holds on good reading culture can be said to be on a fast-track to ruins for reading is an essential soft tool that helps the mind to work at its best. To be fully aware of one’s self, surrounding, and the world at large, there’s need for one to be passionate towards acquiring knowledge through mindful reading.

There will be no better time than now that calls for redevelopment of reading culture in the minds of Nigerians because the lack of information, understanding, and enlightenment on vital issues are a big threat to national development and security. And, in Nigeria, critical observations of many academicians, have it that good reading habits are on a decline especially among the youths.

Nigeria as a country is faced with devastating social problems that are rooted in tribalism, religious intolerance, opposing political views, extremism on different grounds, etc. Aside these social problems that are destabilising the public good, there are some underlying toxic behavioural traits that are foundational which also contribute to social problems.

These behavioural traits vary from person to person. So, in order to curb and manage man’s excesses and toxic traits, the ones known and unknown to him, there’s a need to equip his mind with beneficial information through reading so as to enable him have a sense of understanding and tolerance towards people from different tribes, religion and nationality, and also to have the mental ability to differentiate between good and bad in his personal activities and choices.

Study has it that people who have decent habits towards reading are less likely to beabusive and violent.

The revival of the dying reading culture in Nigeria can be a possibility only when collective efforts are made by concerned citizens to educate and enlighten their loved ones and associates on the importance of reading. As they say, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. It will, therefore, be helpful and productive to start educating our circles about the peace-enabling effects of good reading habits.

To ensure their growth, encourage them to read books.

Musa Ummihani Onize,Okene, Kogi, dtate[email protected]



Related

No tags for this post.