Real estate firm unveils two new luxury brands in Lagos

In its renewed effort in providing inspiring, regal, and lavishly built maisonette housing schemes in the country, The Address Homes Limited, a real estate development firm dedicated to the attainment, development, and management of bespoke deluxe contemporary homes, has added two new housing brand schemes into the Nigerian home market, as revealed by its management recently.

Christened ‘Luxuria’ and ‘Dan & Dan’ by The Address Homes, the two brands, on completion, are expected to deliver cozy homes that combine high class contemporary design with high-level finishes within Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. The construction of the two deluxe contemporary homes, which commenced in 2021, is expected to be completed in 2023.

Located on Alexander Road, close to the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge, with easy access to the mainland through the Third Mainland Bridge, Luxuria, a 13-floor imposing masterpiece, comprises of the following: 4 bedroom apartments,4 bedroom maisonettes, and 5 bedroom penthouses.

For Dan & Dan by The Address Homes, located on Banana Island Road, Ikoyi, it comprises 27 units of fully serviced luxury homes, which includes -3 nos penthouses, -12 nos maisonette, and -12 nos terrace houses. Upon completion, the estate will have the following features: – swimming pool – 24 hours power – security personnel – CCTV – a best-in-class Kitchen, gym, and many more.

Speaking on the two new projects, the chairman and founder, The Address Homes, Dr. Bisi Onasanya noted; “The mission of the company is to deliver unique services with modern functional homes to make our clients live comfortably in luxury.