Real Madrid academy ‘Il engage our youth, develop football – Minister

It was a galaxy of meeting of stars in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital on Tuesday when Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare unveiled the Real Madrid Football Academy with an assurance that the institution would not only create jobs, but produce world class future stars.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Dare said, “From time immemorial, Rivers state had a reputation of producing notable people like the Great Jaja of Opobo, Alfred Diette Spiff, Justice Karibe White, foremost viriologist Professor Tam David West, two Sports Ministers Alabo Graham Douglas* and Tammy Danagogo.

“In football, Sharks which metamorphosed to Rivers United had produced world acclaimed players. Today’s event is therefore not only ephocal, but special and monumental. I’m confident that the Real Madrid Academy will produce fantastic players like Paul Hamilton, Adokiye Amaesimaka, Jossy Dombraye, Taribo West, Furo Iyenemi and Nigeria’s most capped player Joseph Yobo. The foundation for the actualisation of this dream has been laid today.”

The Minister further said, “Although two Nigerians Emmanuel Amuneke and Gbenga Okunowo had played for Real Madrid and bitter rivals Barcelona, no Nigerian has played for the Galaticos. The setting up of this institution could change that trajectory by producing new Ferenck Puskas, Santiago Bernabeur, Raul Gonzalez , Roberto Carlos, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo.”

Mr Dare affirmed that “Since the main objective is to promote in Rivers State and Nigeria the values inherent in football as a profession. The Real Madrid Football Academy is an educational tool capable of contributing to the comprehensive development of our youth by creating jobs and wealth. It also in sync with our motive of combining education and sports which are inseparable.”

He assured the Rivers state government of the support of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in ensuring the implementation of the academy’s mandate

The Real Madrid Football Academy in Portharcourt was founded in 2019 by governor Wike, haven been given the franchise to operate by the Real Madrid Foundation.

