Real Madrid agree mega €200m Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly reached a pre-contract agreement to join Real Madrid, with the PSG talisman set to earn €50 million per year.

According to a report by German publication BILD, Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of joining Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have reached a pre-contract agreement with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, who will pocket wages worth €50 million per year following his Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the best players in Europe, having gone from strength to strength since his breakout campaign at AS Monaco in the 2016/17 season. The Frenchman had played a key role in the principality club’s shock Ligue 1 triumph before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The 23-year-old has taken his performance level up several notches at Parc des Princes and boasts an excellent record of 151 goals and 77 assists in 199 appearances for PSG.

At the same time, Mbappe has also been a key figure for the French national side in the last five years and played a key role in their triumphant FIFA World Cup 2018 and UEFA Nations League campaigns.

But Mbappe’s spell with PSG is drawing to a close, as he has entered the final six months of his deal with no renewal in sight. His next destination appears to be Real Madrid, who could belatedly sign the French international on a Bosman move after coming close to securing his services last summer in a big-money deal.

Since failing to sign Mbappe in a deadline day move last summer, the Merengues have been aiming to reach a pre-contract agreement with him. With Gareth Bale set to leave Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and Eden Hazard facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, signing a world-class attacker like Mbappe has become imperative.

Recent reports had even claimed that Real Madrid considered signing Mbappe in the recently-shut January transfer window, but the 23-year-old wanted to end the season at PSG.

However, Mbappe’s spell with PSG will culminate in the summer, as he has reached a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid.

