Real Madrid dismiss Liverpool, land in another UEFA Champions League quarter-final

Real Madrid are returning to the Champions League quarterfinals after a 1-0 second-leg win over Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night gave them a 6-2 victory on aggregate.

The UCL holders came into the match with a 5-2 advantage following the first leg at Anfield and a second-half goal from Karim Benzema sealed an outcome that most expected coming into the reverse fixture.

Both teams had good chances in an end-to-end opening 45 minutes, but Thibaut Courtois and Alisson were both solid between the posts in either net and the first half ended in a goalless.

Madrid looked more likely to score as the second half played out, with Federico Valverde heading just over the crossbar and Benzema missing a good chance before slotting into an open net from a Vinicius Junior assist to seal the tie for good.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side is bidding to win back-to-back Champions League titles and a record extending 15th European crown.

