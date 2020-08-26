Rearrested 19-yr-old ‘serial killer’ to be remanded at correctional custody – Oyo CP

Oyo state Police Commissioner, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, Wednesday said the rearrested ‘serial killer’, Sunday Sodipe is to be moved to the correctional custody.

The CP stated this while briefing journalists at the state police command in Eleyele, Ibadan where 32 other suspected criminals were paraded by the state police command.

CP Enwonwu stressed that the re-arrested Sunday Sodipe also confessed to the killing of another woman in Akinyele local government shortly after his escape from custody.

The CP pointed out that the ‘serial killer’ was initially ordered to be remanded at the police custody due to the COVID-19 pandemic issues and the complaint by the authorities of at the correctional centre regarding protocols.

He stated that with the escape and subsequent re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, he will now be remanded at the correctional centre custody.

“On 11th August 2020 at about 1930hrs, one Sunday Shodipe, a suspected dreaded serial killer who was arrested in connection with the incessant serial killings of innocent members of the public at Moniya in Akinyele local government area of Ibadan but escaped from police custody at Mokola divisional police headquarters, Ibadan where he was remanded on the order of the court in police custody,” he said.

CP Enwonwu stated further “sequel to this development, the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads within Oyo state police command embarked on immediate manhunt for the escapee serial killer using human intelligence strategy, the escapee and serial killer was rearrested on 23rd August 2020 at about 1030hrs at Bodija area, Ibadan.

“Upon interrogation, he explained that he managed to escape from police custody when an Inspector of Police attached to the divisional police headquarters, Mokola gave him permission to take his bath within the premises of the station. He also confessed that on 13rd August 2020 at about 1430hrs, he attacked one Mrs. Oladeji Funmilayo in her residence at Onikeke community, Akinyele area of Ibadan.”

According to CP Enwonwu, the alleged serial killer confessed that he inflicted machete injury on the woman on the head and left her in the pool of her own blood,” adding that the woman who was brutally attacked by Sunday Sodipe was rushed to the UCH where she later gave up the ghost.