Re:Bishop Kukah’s attack on Islam

I recently read an intellectual soldiering on online pages of ThisDay newspaper by one Francis Damina against vituperations and social media protests directed against the controversial Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Father Mathew Hassan Kukah. Damina reported that it was during the burial of a seminarian of Sokoto Diocesse killed by kidnappers that Kukah released his first version of 2020 attack on Islam, on apparent understanding that more will come. Kukah was reported to have paraded a tirade on Muslims and Islam, to the effect of saying that Islam as a religion has “convulsed” and that all it now represents is “worst fears” among his people. This was not the first time Kukah would attack Islam and it will never be the last.



I am sure not all those who protested on social media have read his PhD thesis “Religion, Politics and Power in Northern Nigeria”, which he published in 1993. In the thesis, he not only celebrated the murder of the Sardauna and key Muslim politicians, but also descended on Sharia and made unbecoming intellectual assaults on the supreme Muslim aspiration. In 2012, Kukah launched another attack on Islam during the funeral of Patrick Yakowa, former governor of Kaduna State, as if the best takeaway Kukah derives from deaths is augmenting his hatred against the major Nigerian religion. In 2015, while delivering a keynote address at the Fountain University, Osogbo, Kukah said to the audience “in your part of the country, as in other parts of the world, I hear about families with Christians and Muslim living together marrying and intermarrying and so on. In the North this is anathema”. Confessing that he had learnt this is what Islam teaches, the Bishop censured that “if this is not apartheid in broad daylight, I do not know what it is”.



For Damina to bypass all sense of courtesy and try to sanitize Kukah and regard Muslims’ mild expression of anger and equate it with a fatwa of death sentence, I think he has thrown himself in a cave that he would only come out when he uses sanitizer and washes himself in a baptismal manner. Mr. Damina, I just want, for now, to give you a message that may answer one of Kukah’s and of course your concerns over intermarriages. Perhaps you or Kukah attempted marrying a Muslim girl and failed, and then consider it a social injustice, especially given that Muslim men are allowed to marry Christian girls and not the other way round.

The matter is as simple as this, and it can get you a Muslim wife within the shortest possible time. Just compose yourselves and prepare to sincerely and earnestly have an ideological view of the greatest Muslim figure, Prophet Muhammad, the way fellow Muslims have of the greatest Christian figure in the person of Jesus. Once you do this, Muslim parents will be assured that when they give you their daughters, they won’t have a theological crisis with you concerning the person their daughters utmostly respect and have an unwavering loyalty and duty to preserve his honour and dignity.



Muslims were hurt when some years ago former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared that even if Jesus would come back he could not conduct free and fair elections in Nigeria. But they were more struck by the silence of the Church and its continuation to not only regard Obasanjo as a born again Christian, but also apparently welcome donations from him.

If Christians, or more properly, some Christians cannot live by the dictates of their religion and can sell out its supreme ideals, values and principles, Muslims are not ready to flout their religious instructions just to appear admirable and impressive in the eyes of some ever ungrateful clergies, recently dismissed by someone as “politicians wearing clerical robes”.

What accommodation do these noisemaking-obsessed Christians look for in the mischievous gimmick of fighting for their minority fellows than the unfettered freedom they enjoy in propagating the mission of the Church in every part of the North, including the Seat of the Caliphate? What freedom do they hanker for when since 1999 the Muslims in Kaduna had been pairing and electing Muslim candidates with Christians, despite the latter accounting for less than 30 per cent in the population ratio, before Governor Nasir El-Rufai this time around decided to teach them a course that would last for a century before they graduate? Other Muslim majority states with visible number of Christians like Adamawa, Nassarawa, Kogi and Gombe have all established a tradition of selecting Christians as deputies of their governors. In fact, in Taraba a lot of Christians have hitherto been holding the reins of power despite being in the minority. In retrospect, in Plateau State where the population between Muslims and Christians accounts for almost 50-50, up to the moment, no Muslim has since 1999 ever emerged as deputy governor in the state as the Christians have slammed, shut every window of Muslim political ascendancy. Or in Benue where Muslims represent more than 20 per cent of the population but the ethnic majority could not extend the similar gesture their coreligionists enjoy in other states and invite their Muslim fellows to take up that job.



Let Kukah mention any Muslim who enjoys similar freedom to propagate his faith in the entire Christian states as he (Kukah) does in the North, including the provocative public offer to convert Muslim children into his faith.

Had Muslims not been the majority of the population in Nigeria, with the likes of Mathew Hassan Kukah around, it was definite that Muslims would never smell the scent of the seat of vice president and would have nothing but to perpetually resort to what the clergy’s surname translates to Hausa.

Ismail Hashim Abubakar ([email protected]) Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco