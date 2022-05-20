Archbishop David Irefin is a disciple of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu; he is the international chairman, Christ Missionary Crusade Fellowship for the Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview with OYIBO SALIHU, he gives reasons the country is facing challenges, especially the recent killings.

Despite the preaching by religious leaders, the world is still in a state of confusion. What is left to be done?

In the beginning, man and other creations lived together in the Garden of Eden devoid of confusion. Confusion sets in only when they disobeyed God and took advice from angel. The initial directive by God to Adam and Eve was that they should not take advice from angel or spirit and it stands till today. Jesus Christ told His disciples not to call anyone on earth ‘Teacher’ or ‘Master’ for only one is the ‘Teacher’ and that is Christ; we all are brethren. (Matt 23: 8-10). Christ re-emphasised this first directive from God when He told His disciples to teach the nations only what He taught them.

Today, contrary to this initial directive, churches, religions, societies and governments gathered teachers for themselves. It is the practice of their teachings that has led to the present day confusion and responsible for the chaotic situation on earth. All the teachings in different religious organisations and societies promote division. Division breeds hatred, discrimination, injustice, inequality and other vices. The implication is that those who follow religion and practise their teachings never see themselves as equal or the same as members of society. As a result, they are not aware that their actions contradict the nature of God.

Unknown to the practitioners of religions and societies, each time they work against human beings, they are working against God and God hands them over to the angels to be punished accordingly. This is the basis for confusion, hardship, suffering, uncertainty and even death all over the world. The followers of religions have failed to understand the nature of God which is Love. Love hates no body, whether you are righteous or unrighteous; for example, when God gives rain, it falls on the roof of the just and the unjust equally; when the sun shines the brightness is the same. Even from the Scriptures, it is clear that only God can reveal Himself to man and also teach man about Himself. It is never ordained by God that a time would come when man would teach man or reveal God to man. This is because you can only teach what you know and since no man or angel knows God and His nature that assignment is left for God alone. He will teach us His ways, and we shall walk in His paths.

Contrary to the teachings in different religions, God has never asked man to judge man; rather, it is the other way round. What we owe each other is love. It is, therefore, not surprising to see all countries in the world facing hardship, suffering, uncertainty, death and even condemnation because of disobedience. To address the current pathetic situation, man must accept that he does not know his right from his left and summit unconditionally to the Almighty God who has manifested and now dwells among men.

In what ways can the teaching of Olumba Olumba Obu change these narratives?

The founder of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has brought the Everlasting Gospel to lead and guide all creations of God to the accurate knowledge of truth. The missions are to establish the Kingdom of God, teach man about God, change and transform man from his sinful nature to the standard expected of him by God and unite all creations of God into oneness as it was in the Garden of Eden.

Olumba Olumba has revealed God as Love and Love as God. He emphasises that heaven and earth are governed by love and that love does not discriminate as found in our societies today. This accounts for all the problems plaguing humanity today. Thus, our Lord Jesus Christ realising that truth cannot be taught by man or angel subsequently revealed to John in the Book of Revelations that The Everlasting Gospel would be the one to change and transform man to righteousness and purity. Therefore, contrary to the belief of religious leaders, God has never asked man to judge man, count sin on man, humiliate man, but rather love man. It is the possession of this unconditional love that would change the narratives.

Why are you so convinced that Leader Olumba Olumba Obu and his teachings can change the world for the better?

Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has fulfilled all the scriptures. His physical manifestation has changed the world for good. Prior to his manifestation, women and children had no rights. Blacks and whites were not seen as equal; these have now become history because he has made a black man to rule America. He has made many women heads of government and companies; there are organisations and institutions that now promote children’s rights. Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has set all nations, all races, and genders free. In his kingdom, no colour of skin, gender, social status, but all are equal and the same.

Right now people are afraid in Nigeria as the 2023 elections approach; they are not sure if the elections will hold peacefully. In what way can the teachings of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu help to allay the fears and salvage the situation?

Fear is a product of disobedience. While it is true that Nigerians are very religious, at the same time they are very far away from the Almighty God because Nigerians are involved in corruption, tribalism and other evil practices. These are the practices of ungodly people. But Jesus called them to Himself and said, ‘You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and those who are great exercise authority over them. Yet it shall not be so among you; but whoever desires to become great among you, let him be your servant. And whoever desires to be first among you, let him be your slave’ (Matt 20: 25-27). Whenever the word ‘Gentiles’ is used in the scriptures, it refers to those who don’t know God, where evil is preferred to good. This is the state of things in Nigeria today and this calls for fear.

However, the good news is that the Messiah is not being expected, but dwells amongst us in a human form. He is fully prepared for any eventuality; His coming is different from His first advent when He was beaten, slapped, tortured and eventually killed by the Jews and the Gentiles. He is well-prepared and armed with The Everlasting Gospel which is empowered by the Holy Spirit to change and transform ungodly people to purity and righteousness. His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu is using the word of God to change and transform man from sinfulness to righteousness. For instance, those of us in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star who were once like the present day Nigerians have since been changed and transformed by the word of God to the standard expected of us by God.

I will strongly advice Nigerians to, instead of expressing fears about the forthcoming 2023 general elections, be courageous enough to abandon the wrong teachings that have divided them and brought curse upon them and seek in humility the face of His Holiness whose ordained assignment is to guide humanity to God and rule them in righteousness and purity. It costs Nigerians nothing to key into the Everlasting Gospel apart from arrogance, pomposity and ignorance. The Everlasting Gospel of His Holiness would transform Nigerians into a state of equality characterised by oneness, justice, peaceful coexistence and bliss. Any further delay by politicians, religious leaders, traditional and community leaders to embrace the teachings and practices of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu may lead to more suffering, confusion, violence, killings, chaos and death.

