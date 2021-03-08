Recession exit: More economic perils ahead

Nigeria’s economy handed the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other pundits a surprise package. Contrary to informed projections that the negative growth would persist through the third quarter of 2021, the economy lumbered out of recession in the last quarter of 2020.

However, if the presidency rolls out the drums to celebrate the end of recession, it would be inauspiciously taking credit for what resilient citizens, rather than clueless leaders did for Nigeria.

The federal government did practically nothing to get the economy out of recession.

The economy was lifted out of recession by a combination of stupendous growths in the telecoms and agricultural sectors. The telecoms industry’s strange growth was the ambivalence of COVID-19 lockdown. The phenomenal growth rose from the ruins of the transportation sector.

In the middle of 2020 when COVID-19 lockdown grounded the entire transportation industry as movements were severely restricted, the telecoms industry sprang to live as alternative to physical movements. Teleconferences and zoom meetings replaced physical meetings that could no longer hold.

Consequently, a bumper harvest in voice calls and the use of data resulted in multiple increases in revenue.

Agriculture sector sprang what probably was the biggest surprise during the crisis. Though the lockdown did not completely halt farming like it grounded the transportation sector, two of Nigeria’s great adversaries did everything to thwart farm activities.

In November 2020, Islamic lunatics in the north-east marched into rice farms and slashed the throats of 70 farmers.

That single incident sent shivers down the spines of farmers in the whole region. They abandoned the farms in droves.

What the Islamic lunatics could not accomplish in parts of the country outside their jurisdiction, murderous Fulani herds men with the mindset of the Boko Haram lunatics helped to extend the destruction that drastically reduced farm produce.

They led their cattle into farms in other parts of the country and fed them with crops cultivated by subsistence farmers.

In some parts of Akwa-Ibom state, the cattle were as wicked as their herders. They did not only consume cassava leaves in the farms, they pulled the stems, uprooted the tubers and ate in apparent anger. The season’s crops vanished as the peasant farmers watched helplessly.

It was strange that the agriculture sector defied those traumas and recorded significant growth that joined the buoyant telecoms industry to pull the economy out of recession in the last quarter of 2020. The economy grew by 0.11 per cent between October and December 2020.

Perhaps the most significant contributor to the prompt recession exit was the massive increase in crude oil price.

Though it took more than seven months for crude oil price to climb to $40 per barrel, the recovery however became significant in the last quarter of 2020 as it inched up pretty close to $50. Oil price closed last week trading above $69. That is the major reason for the prompt end to recession.

The federal government is at the moment selling crude oil at a price almost $30 per barrel above the 2021 budget oil reference price of $40 per barrel. That is a big boost to the ailing economy.

However, those celebrating the end of recession may be doing so rather pre-maturely. The economy may be grudgingly recording miserable growth, but it is still deep in distress.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate has reached alarming proportions and an economic growth in low single digits cannot create enough jobs to reverse the social time-bomb that is already exploding in northern Nigeria in the form of unprecedented banditry, organized kidnapping and bare-faced domestic terrorism.

The economy of Cote D’Ivoire, a tiny West African country rated a distant number-73 in world GDP ranking, is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2021. Nigeria’s economy would be lucky to grow by 1.5 or two per cent in 2021. There are just too many obstacles to growth.

The power sector privatization of November 2013 is a calamitous failure. The federal government corruptly handed the generation and distribution arms of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to cash-strapped, inexperienced and incompetent firms hurriedly floated by the cohorts of those in power.

Since the ill-fated privatization, the federal government has subsidized the incompetent private operators with more than N1.5 trillion.

Consequently, the industry has become even more expensive for government to run than before privatisation.

That has worsened Nigeria’s eternal darkness. Economy operators spend massively to generate power as the pump price of petrol climbs with increase in crude oil price.

Nigeria’s eternal darkness is a huge incentive for low economic growth and the unacceptably high rate of unemployment.

Besides, the country’s intractable security crisis is at the root of the worsening unemployment. It has obstructed domestic and foreign direct investments.

CBN effort at diverting idle funds to direct investments through low saving deposit rates in banks has only succeeded in diverting funds to the capital market where it is generating massive capital gains for few investors without creating jobs.

Ironically, no one has a concrete plan to fix the worsening security crisis. The ticking time-bomb is already exploding in northern Nigeria and no one can make any direct investment that would create jobs there.

The year 2021 would therefore worsen a bad unemployment problem even as the economy lumbers out of recession.

Even as the economy was deep in recession, inflation, man’s invisible enemy was surging in what amounted to double tragedy. Under normal circumstances, inflation and recession are like light and darkness. One flees at the emergence of the other.

But Nigeria’s economy is something of an enigma. It has allowed inflation and recession (light and darkness) to cohabit because of gross mismanagement of the exchange rate of the naira and Nigeria’s excessive dependence on imports. It is largely imported inflation that is cohabiting with recession.

Inflation, the invisible thief would steal more money in the pockets of Nigerians in 2021 as it eats into the purchasing power of the naira even as the bank notes remain in everyone’s pocket.

At the rate of 16.4 per cent, headline inflation is surging menacingly, and nothing can stop it. Food inflation is spiraling at 20.5 per cent and may hit 25 per cent by May.

The federal government is caught between petrol marketers and labour leaders in a rancorous debate over petrol subsidy.

If the debate goes the way of marketers and government orders massive increase in petrol pump price, inflation would steal 30 per cent of the purchasing power of the money in everyone’s pocket.

Related

No tags for this post.