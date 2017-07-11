Recession: Lagos govt to review tenancy law

Stories by Patrick Andrew Abuja Current recession has forced the Lagos State government to consider reviewing its tenancy laws aimed at refl ecting the present economic realities and societal values. Th e government also plans the review to ensure fairness as well as to reposition the land and housing laws with a view to facilitating land acquisition and reasonable rents across the state.

Th is was disclosed by the State AttorneyGeneral and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, at stakeholders’ meeting on Tenancy Law of Lagos State organised by the Commission. Mr Kazeem, who said that the Lagos State Law Reform Commission has identified the need to review certain provisions of the existing Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2011, noted that the review would bring in a more friendly tenancy law that refl ects on the recession. He said that it would also further boost the modernization eff orts of the state government to turn Lagos into a smart city adding that that its legislations should refl ect modern day realities, especially in the provision of shelter.

“Like every other piece of legislation, this law requires periodic review in line with the government’s housing policies as a way of dealing with insufficient housing problem due to the fast growing population of the State,” he said. Further, Kazeem said the proposed tenancy law review was also part of the ease of doing business drive of the State government aimed at drastically reducing all bottlenecks capable of hampering commerce and other practices that negate global practices applicable in developed countries of the world. The Commissioner said the

government has chosen to embark on the review following public outcry over increasing hardship as a result of the current recession in the economy. He noted the displeasure of the public particularly over exorbitant tenement rates and diffi culty in securing moderate property has impelled the government to plan the review. “Th e government has seen the need to consider the introduction of rules of procedure to help fast-track proceedings for recovery of possession and propose time limits for the disposal of tenancy matters, among other grey areas contained in the law,” he said adding when reviewed the law would a lot more friendly than at present.

He said that the existing Lagos Tenancy Law was a compilation of the reviewed Recovery of Premises Law Cap 118 Laws of Lagos State 2003 and the Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Edict No. 6 of 1997. Th e Commissioner maintained that some aspects of the law have not really been obeyed by the concerned stakeholders, noting that the section of the law on advance payment which makes it unlawful for a landlord to receive more than a year’s rent in advance is still being fl outed. The Commissioner expressed the hope that the State House of Assembly would ensure speedy adoption and passage into law, the resolutions that would be inserted in the proposed bill as would be presented by the Law Reform Commission upon review of the law