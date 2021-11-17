Reconcile aggrieved Oyo PDP faithful -Makinde tasks new state exco





Governor Seyi Makinde has tasked the new executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state to reconcile all aggrieved members and unify party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general election.

Receiving the new PDP executives into the council chamber of his office, the governor urged them to be fair and just to all members of the party

Makinde stressed that there would always be disagreement in every human interaction after which there would surely come settlement

“I think by now, even the aggrieved members know where the party structure is. But we are not going to say they should go away as we also have to reach out to them. When the general populace pushed us to get ourselves organised that they will vote PDP, even some of our members did not believe it would work”, he said.

The governor added, “we said something to ourselves that we may have a disagreement because there will always be disagreement in every human interaction”.

“But, what we are saying is that even if we have a disagreement, let us get ourselves together to get power and then those disagreements will go to the Government House where we will all settle it. And today, we are here in the Exco Chamber. Yes, we may not be able to satisfy everybody. Anytime we have challenges with anybody, let them bring those things to the table and we’ll fix it”.

He stressed, “We are lucky in Oyo state. Today, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party is from Oyo State. So, there is a channel to reach the very top decision-makers. “So, I want to promise you that everything we are supposed to work out to ensure that the party structure is well oiled and maintained, will be done.

“Everything that we have to do in terms of providing logistics and incentives will get to you. We are the ones at the state level but anything we are doing must get to the grassroots level because those are the people that will interface with the general populace.

