Reconciliation: APC invites Oyo stakeholders, leaders to Abuja

The National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has invited all party gladiators, stakeholders and leaders in Oyo state for a reconciliation meeting in Abuja over the last Saturday state congress.

Chairman of the APC state

Congress Committee for Oyo state, Hon Gambo Lawan dropped this Tuesday while clearing the air on the purported cancellation of the results of last Saturday congress in the state

Hon Lawan while insisting that the results of the Oyo state congress held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium last Saturday still stands, denied the cancellation of the congress result by the APC National Secretariat .

According to him, APC national secretariat only asked him to invite all APC gladiators, stakeholders and leaders in Oyo state to a reconciliation meeting in Abuja this Thursday.

“There was nothing like cancellation or nullification but reconciliation among aggrieved parties. The Caretaker / Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Buni only asked me to invite all the aggrieved parties to Abuja on Thursday to come and lay their complain”, he said.

The Oyo APC congress committee Chairman emphasized that there was no plans for a new congress as has been rumoured.

“There is nothing like new congress; the Saturday 30th congress stays, it was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies. This is family affair and it would be resolved amicably.

Hon Lawan stressed, “the most important thing is that there is no new congress, all members of the APC should remain calm, all the grey areas would be resolved by the leadership of Caretaker Committee/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee”.