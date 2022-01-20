Reconciliation: Nasarawa speaker seeks periodic meeting for APC members

Speaker Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has called for periodic meetings of All Progressives Congress (APC) in both state, local government and ward levels in order to strengthen the party and give it more grounds in the state.

He made the call when the fact finding and reconciliation committee of APC in Nasarawa state visited him at the state assembly in Lafia, Thursday.

He said there was the need for regular meeting of the party where stakeholders and other people in the state, local government and ward levels would air out their views, advice and suggestions in order to strengthen the party in the state.

He appreciated the committee for the visit and assured them of their readiness to continue to mobilise support for the party.

Chairman of the committee, Arc. Salihu Agyebola, said the committee was on a fact finding mission following the local government and ward congresses of the party in order to strengthen the party in the state.

“There are issues, conflicts, misunderstanding or complaints by party members in some local government areas of the state over the congresses in the state, most especially in Akwanga, Nassarawa Eggon and Doma local government areas of the state.

“Please let’s continue to unite in the interest of our party, for the continued victory of the party in future elections and for the overall development of the state,” he said.