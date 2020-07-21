Reconciliation, restructuring ongoing in APC – Caretaker Secretary



Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator John J. Akpanudoedehe has said the restructuring and reconciliation process of the party under governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee is in progress.



Senator Akpanudoedehe stated this Tuesday at the national secretariat of APC in Abuja, when played host to a socio-political group, APC Professionals Forum (APCPF).



Akpanudoedehe said the party was in the process of reconciling and restructuring in line with the mandate of President Buhari, which aims at merging discordant factions of the Party into a single mainstream.



The APC leader assured party members that “the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee was committed to realizing targets set in the context.”



He the party would not tolerate sharp practices that can undermine the mandate of the committee. He however said that the committee would engage with the people, whom he described as “the raw material of Politics” so as to enhance a strong platform on which the Party could serve them better.



The Chairman of the Forum – Hon. Akeem Godwin Akintayo said the the forum is resolved to serve as a vehicle to drive the change process and campaign for the restoration of the Party to its fundational ideology; in the context of which they engaged in robust and sustained advocacy.



The forum commended President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing the last National Executive Committer (NEC) meeting which fallout saved the Party from further disintegration and embarrassment with the constitution of a new Caretaker Committee.



Akintayo added that members of the APC Professionals Forum are strong supporters of President Buhari and that most of them had suffered trying ordeals in their efforts to enthrone the noble ideals that defined the Party’s original ideology.



He pledged the Forum’s readiness to contribute in whatever capacity to assist the Caretaker Committee in achieving the ideals, and appealed that its members be appointed into Boards when inaugurated, and involved in affairs during the Party’s National Convention.





