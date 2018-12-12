Reconciliation:  Shettima leads APC panel to Omisore in Ibadan

Governors Kashim Shettima of Borno and Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for the Southwest, in Ibadan, Oyo State, to hold a meeting with an SDP factional group from Osun State headed by Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The meeting described as strategic and attended by Omisore and three others, related to the politics in Osun State.

The committee would also meet with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuph Lasun, and the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, among aggrieved members of the party from the South West zone..

The committee received in all, six aggrieved members, three from Oyo and three from Osun with no written petition submitted, a development the committee’s chairman, Governor Kashim Shettima and his members were excited about.

“We have received the least number of aggrieved members here in Ibadan from both Oyo and Osun States. This bears testimony to the fact of Governors of Oyo and Osun have made significant reconciliation efforts.

“We were told of how the Governor of Oyo in particular, invited, hosted and met with all aggrieved members and came up with measures of managing grievances. We have confirmed that the Governor is already fulfilling his promises of carrying aggrieved members along and this is very encouraging” Shettima said.



