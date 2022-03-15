Recovered lands: Imo commissioner heaps blames on committr for non-implementation of white paper 

Imo state Commissioner for Lands, Kezie Ogaziechi, has said it is not yet the duty of his ministry to implement the white paper on the plots of land belonging to the state government and some individuals that were confiscated by the Rochas Okorocha administration but recovered by the Hope Uzodimma administration.

The commissioner, who made this known to our correspondent in Owerri, said the ministry cannot go into the implementation on what has been gazetted or the contents of the white paper because it is yet to get a report or signal from the committee.

“All these things have procedure. We cannot embark on implementation when the committee is there or yet to come up with a statement on the recovered lands. We are avoiding a situation whereby the ministry would be blamed tomorrow for jumping into implementation. Let’s wait for the committee to finish its job. I would rather concentrate on what would strengthen my ministry and ensure that my staff does things in line with world’s best practices”.

Ogaziechi added that he had instituted the spirit of hard work among his staff, ensuring that everybody finished his or her day’s job before going home instead of keeping it for the next day.

He assured that with the disciplinary measures put in place since he came to the ministry, sharp practices or fraudulent activities of some staff were checked.