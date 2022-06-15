Recruitment: Air force shortlist candidates



The Nigerian Air force (NAF) released the names of shortlisted candidates who applied forBasic Military Training Course (BMTC) 43/2022.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a statement Wednesday, urged applicants to check www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng for the list.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public and all applicants that applied for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 43/2022 to visit the NAF recruitment portal at www.nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng to check the list of shortlisted candidates.

” The Recruitment Selection Board Interviews, divided in 8 batches, are scheduled to hold from 27 June to 28 August 2022 at NAF Base, Kaduna.

” Be informed that all candidates attending the Selection Board are expected to be of high disciplinary standard during the screening exercises. Anything short of this will not be tolerated.”

