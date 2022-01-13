Recruitment: Civil Defense begins documentation of 5000 successful applicants



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire, Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), said arrangements have been concluded for the accreditation of 5000 successful applicants from January 31.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, on the screening exercise, the Secretary of the board, Aisha Ahmed Rufai, urged the applicants to check the portal from yesterday (Wednesday) for their names.

“Those who are successful will see their letters on the site. Those who can’t access the site should know that they are not successful.

“Each letter will carry instructions on date of screening for every individual. They are advised to come with credentials and relevant documents for the screening.

Earlier, NSCDC boss, Abubakar Audi, said the 5000 candidates were screened from the 6,500 candidate initially shortlisted.