Recruitment: Federal civil commission partners HoS, preaches integrity, transparency

The Federal Civil Service Commission has reiterated its commitment to synergise and collaborate with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation towards ensuring integrity and transparency in the recruitment process.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the deputy director press and public relations Alaba Balogun.

Part of the statement reads, “This assurance became imperative in the aftermath of the recent revelation by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi Esan, on the discovery of 1,500 workers with fake employment letters and removal of 3,000 names from the federal government’s payroll due to a verification exercise covering 2013 to 2020.

“To this end, the Management of the Commission wishes to reaffirm that as an agency of government with distinct constitutional role, its operational activities within the ambit of its statutory mandate of recruitment/appointment, promotion and discipline in the civil service are strictly guided by the ethos of the civil service- comprising meritocracy, equity, justice, fair play, integrity, transparency and accountability.

“Furthermore, it is pertinent to state that the Commission under the Chairmanship of Dr. Tukur Bello Ingawa OON mni, introduced several innovative and security measures aimed at zero tolerance for corrupt practices of any kind in the course of implementing its major mandates.

“In furtherance of its avowed commitment to transparency and integrity in its operations, the Federal Civil Service Commission introduced a Central Electronic Data Base for seamless and accessible recruitment records; coupled with engaging the services of Security agencies of government to create a coded and security Letter Headed Papers; that are centrally controlled.

“Furthermore, records have shown that some of these deliberate innovative and proactive strategies led to the detection of 500 fake employment letters in various Ministries Departments and Agencies, which prodded the Commission to immediately alert the Office of The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for further appropriate action.

“To this end, The Commission wishes to seize this opportunity to admonish fresh graduates, civil servants and the general public to always rely on official information from the Federal Civil Service Commission via its official website: www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.”

